Explore top ACs under Rs 25,000 for effective cooling

Although air conditioners have become essential in India, many still hesitate to buy one due to the perceived high cost. However, if you're in search of a budget-friendly ACs under Rs. 25,000, there are numerous window AC models available. These units are ideal for smaller spaces and come with lower installation expenses, helping you save on your overall purchase.

To meet the growing demand for affordable cooling solutions, brands like Lloyd, Blue Star, and Voltas have launched several pocket-friendly window ACs in recent years.

Now, let's explore some of the top-rated ACs under Rs. 25,000 offered by renowned brands.

Top ACs under Rs. 25,000

If you are looking for an affordable cooling solution that doesn’t drain your wallet, here is a list of the best window ACs under Rs. 25,000 you can purchase:

1. Lloyd 1 ton 2 Star Window AC White (Copper Condenser, GLW12C2YWSEW)

The compact size of this Lloyd window AC makes it perfect for small office cabins and bedrooms measuring up to 100 square feet. Equipped with a high ambient cooling technology and Turbo Cool mode, this Lloyd AC under Rs. 25,000 rapidly chills your room even when the mercury reaches 48 degrees Celsius. The 100% copper condenser coils and anti-corrosive Blue Fin protection of the AC ensure long-lasting durability and interruption-free cooling for years.

2. Blue Star 0.8 ton 3 Star Window AC White (Copper Condenser, WFA309GN)

You can enjoy guilt-free cooling with this ultra-efficient Blue Star window AC. This AC runs on a super-efficient rotary compressor and has a dedicated power-saving Eco Mode to optimise power use. Features like the intelligent Comfort Sleep mode and low noise operations create the perfect relaxing and cosy environment to ensure your sleep cycle remains undisturbed. For all-weather comfort, this window AC also comes with a Dry Mode that keeps the indoor air moisture-free during the monsoon months.

3. Voltas 1 ton Window AC white (Copper Condenser, WAC 123 Vectra Platina)

This ergonomically designed Voltas window AC is easy to install and weighs light on the pocket. Vectra Platina brings you all-year comfort with a range of cooling modes such as Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode, and Dry Mode. Armed with a memory restart function, this AC automatically resumes operations according to the set cooling parameters after a power cut. It also boasts a self-diagnosis feature that auto-detects operational errors, simplifying the troubleshooting process.

4. Panasonic 1 ton 3 Star Window AC white (Copper Condenser, CW-LC121AM)

This 3 Star Panasonic AC under Rs. 25,000 is perfect for homes and offices seeking a low-cost yet effective cooling partner. It runs on an eco-friendly R32 refrigerant and a 100% copper condenser to lower the environmental impact while optimising cooling performance and durability. This Panasonic window AC also features a PM 2.5 filter that keeps the air free from germs and bacteria, keeping respiratory ailments at bay.

5. Blue Star 1 ton 3 Star Window AC white (3W12GA)

Enjoy super-fast cooling on the hottest summer days with the Turbo Mode of this Blue Star window AC. This unit also sports an Eco Mode that allows you to stay cool and comfortable without paying hefty electricity bills. The condenser and evaporator coils feature anti-corrisive Blue Fin protection that prevents dust and water damage, prolonging the lifespan of the unit.

Finding affordable ACs under Rs. 25,000 can seem challenging to shoppers with a limited budget. If you find yourself in a choice crunch, simply refer to the above-mentioned list of the five best ACs under Rs. 25,000. These window ACs are designed to beat the summer heat without draining your wallet. They offer exceptional cooling and long-lasting durability.

