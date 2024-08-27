Exploring the Best Samsung Tablets on Bajaj Mall: Power, Performance, and Portability

Samsung tablets are productivity drivers known for their robust build, large and immersive displays, and advanced features. Designed for individuals seeking powerful yet compact devices, these models effortlessly combine the processing might of a laptop with the convenience of a smartphone. Furthermore, the One UI skin the company uses in its Galaxy Tab models provides an enhanced customised experience and improved widget stacking.

Some of these tablets are specifically crafted for individuals with a creative bent. Features like the Edge Panel, highlighted by the extended screen real estate the tablet offers, place Samsung tablets in a league of their own. The S-Pen further elevates the convenience quotient where you can seamlessly switch between stylus input and finger-based gestures to enjoy an unparalleled user experience.

Samsung Galaxy Tabs also come with hefty price tags—completely justified given their cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking features. You can also experience the performance brilliance of these tablets by shopping for one on Bajaj Mall. The digital platform alleviates the purchase burden by letting you shop for your desired Samsung tablet on No Cost EMI, with tenures between 1 and 60 months.

Explore the best Samsung tablets on Bajaj Mall

The South Korean electronics giant spares no effort in designing best-in-class tablets. For your benefit, we highlight the best models you can choose from while shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network.



1. Samsung Galaxy S9 Ultra 512 GB Storage Gray Tablet (12 GB RAM)

Leveraging artificial intelligence, Samsung empowered its latest range of tablets with disruptive features like Circle Search and Photo Assist. This is an incredible addition for content creators and professionals, as they can step up their game while relying on Galaxy AI. The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display offers stunning visuals and life-like colours, elevating your viewing experience.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra LTE 256 GB Storage Gray (12 GB RAM)

While this previous-gen Galaxy Tab does not come with AI-powered features, it is still one of the best tablets on the market. Similar to other Galaxy Tab series models, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 5G (LTE) variants. The 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen provides enhanced security with an on-screen fingerprint scanner, giving you instant access to the device.

3. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256 GB Storage Beige Tablet (12 GB RAM)

This water and dust-resistant Samsung tablet boasts a smooth metal design with Armor Aluminum9 frame, lending the device unrivalled strength and durability. It also flaunts a floating camera design at the back, encapsulating the upgraded camera system. Meanwhile, the incredibly powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor and the advanced graphics engine enable an immersive gaming experience.

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ LTE 128 GB Storage Silver (8 GB RAM)

One of the more affordable premium Samsung tablets on Bajaj Mall, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus packs impressive hardware and optimised software. Thanks to 4K video recording and Auto Framing, you can capture high-quality videos that make you shine. Furthermore, you can enjoy multitasking bliss, thanks to the Multi Window feature that provides a productivity boost.

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 64 GB Storage LTE Graphite (4 GB RAM)

For those looking for a more affordable option, the Galaxy Tab A9 is an excellent pocket-friendly tablet that prioritises performance. You can also enjoy immersive audio, thanks to powerful speakers and Dolby Atmos support. The 64GB storage allows you to safely store photos, videos, and other files without running out of space.

Why choose Bajaj Mall to purchase Samsung tablets

No Cost EMI plans: Buying big-ticket items from Bajaj Mall is fairly inexpensive and uncomplicated, thanks to the No Cost EMI plans. You can divide the cost of the Samsung tablet into interest-free instalments, with repayment tenures between 1 and 60 months.

Zero down payment offer: Select models come with a zero down payment offer, which eliminates the need to make a one-time upfront payment. This ensures that the purchase is light on your pocket.

Discounts and exciting deals: You can also enjoy striking deals and discounts, enhancing your shopping experience.

Comprehensive protection: You can enjoy extended warranty benefits with CPP Asset Secure plans. You can opt for such plans while placing the order, with prices starting from Rs. 950 (annual membership).

You can shop offline for a new tablet from Samsung. Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store selling tablets, find your preferred model, head to the checkout counter, and provide your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card details. The tablet’s price will be converted into interest-free EMIs.