EZ Rankings Marks 16 Years of Growth, Crosses 9-Figure Revenue and Expands AI-Driven Marketing Capabilities

EZ Rankings, a leading digital marketing agency, celebrates 16 years in business, marking its evolution from a focused SEO startup to a 9-figure annual revenue, AI-powered digital marketing company serving clients worldwide.

Founded with the vision of helping businesses strengthen their online presence, EZ Rankings has grown alongside the digital ecosystem. What began as a specialized SEO agency has transformed into a full-service digital growth partner, integrating performance marketing, creative strategy, technology development, and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable business outcomes.

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Over the past 16 years, the company has served more than 16,000 clients worldwide, spanning diverse industries and businesses of all sizes. Today, EZ Rankings operates with a team of over 175 professionals, reflecting steady and structured expansion driven by performance and long-term client partnerships.

From SEO Roots to AI-Integrated Marketing

Since its inception, EZ Rankings has expanded far beyond search engine optimization. The company now provides integrated digital marketing solutions, mobile app development, branding, graphic design, and product packaging design — supporting brands not only in increasing visibility but also in strengthening their identity and market positioning.

A major milestone in its evolution has been the integration of AI into campaign planning and execution. From predictive performance insights to intelligent optimization and advanced data analysis, AI now enhances efficiency, scalability, and ROI across campaigns. By combining creativity with technology and automation, EZ Rankings positions itself as a strategic growth partner rather than just a service provider.

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Diverse Industry Experience

The agency works with businesses across SaaS, eCommerce, retail, healthcare, real estate, education and EdTech, legal, travel and hospitality, fintech, manufacturing, automotive, B2B enterprises, D2C brands, and startups.

Recognizing that each industry presents unique challenges and customer behaviors, the company develops customized strategies designed to improve visibility, generate qualified leads, and drive revenue growth. This cross-sector experience has strengthened its ability to deliver consistent and scalable performance.

Expanding Presence Across India

As part of its expansion strategy, EZ Rankings has established franchise offices in Bangalore and Lucknow. These locations strengthen its regional presence and improve service accessibility in key markets.

The expansion reflects growing demand for performance-driven digital solutions and the scalability of the company’s operational model. By building strong local leadership teams, EZ Rankings continues to maintain service quality while increasing delivery capacity.

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A Journey of Scalable Growth

From a bootstrapped beginning to becoming a 9-figure digital marketing organization, EZ Rankings’ growth has been driven by operational discipline, client retention, and measurable performance outcomes. Its structured processes and focus on ROI-based marketing strategies have enabled consistent year-on-year expansion.

Leadership Perspective

Commenting on the milestone, Mansi Rana, Managing Director of EZ Rankings, said:

“Completing 16 years reflects the trust our clients and partners have placed in us. The digital marketing landscape has evolved significantly since we began, and staying ahead has required constant adaptation and innovation.”

She added, “Artificial intelligence is redefining how brands connect with their audiences. For us, integrating AI into our marketing framework is not a trend — it is a strategic commitment to smarter execution and stronger performance. We will continue building scalable solutions that help businesses grow in an increasingly competitive digital environment.”

Looking Ahead

As digital transformation continues to accelerate globally, EZ Rankings plans to expand into additional cities and international markets while strengthening its AI-driven capabilities. The company will continue investing in technology, talent development, and scalable expansion models to support long-term growth.

With 16 years of industry experience and a forward-focused strategy, EZ Rankings, best digital marketing aims to further solidify its position as a performance-led digital marketing partner for businesses seeking measurable and sustainable growth.