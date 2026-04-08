Travelling to UK gets costlier: ETA fee jumps above Rs 2400 from April 8; What Indians must know

Planning a trip to the United Kingdom just got a little more expensive. From April 8, 2026, the fee for a UK Electronic Travel Authorisation will rise from £16 (Rs 1,971 approx) to £20 (Rs 2463 approx), a 25% increase that will affect international visitors across the board.

The hike comes barely two months after the UK introduced sweeping new entry requirements, mandating that all international visitors, including those from visa-free countries, obtain an ETA before travelling to the UK.

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What is an ETA, and who needs one

An ETA is a digital travel authorisation that permits entry into the UK for tourism or family visits for stays of up to six months. It is not a visa or a tax, but it is now mandatory for eligible travellers passing through UK passport control, including those taking connecting flights through the country.

Since February 25, 2026, nationals from 85 visa-exempt countries, including the United States, Canada, and France, are required to secure an ETA before boarding any transport bound for the UK. Travellers transiting through Heathrow and Manchester airports without passing through passport control are currently exempt from the requirement.

British and Irish citizens, including dual nationals, do not need an ETA. However, from February 25, 2026, British dual nationals are required to present a valid British passport or a Certificate of Entitlement, priced at £589, when entering the UK. A foreign passport alone will no longer be accepted.

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What this means for Indian travellers

For Indian nationals, the situation is more layered. India is not among the countries that enjoy visa-free access to the UK, which means Indian travellers must apply for a visit visa for stays of up to six months. With the new ETA rules now in effect, Indians are required to obtain both a visa and an ETA before travelling, adding another step and another cost to the process.

The ETA fee increase to £20 from April 8 applies broadly, making it important for anyone with UK travel plans in the near future to factor in the updated requirements and costs well in advance.