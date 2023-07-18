Flexible platforms are powering OTTO's digital journey

OTTO, Germany's leading eCommerce fashion and lifestyle company, embarked on a remarkable digital transformation journey to revitalize its eCommerce strategy. Recognizing the need for a more agile and responsive platform, OTTO sought a partner who could help overcome challenges. Together, OTTO and Thoughtworks collaborated to create a new eCommerce machine that revolutionized the company's operations, accelerated time-to-market and propelled its growth in the competitive online retail landscape.

Building a nimble eCommerce machine: Leveraging an expertise in Agile processes, architecture and technology, Thoughtworks helped OTTO build a flexible and adjustable platform that could cater to the company's long-term growth and evolving business needs. A microservices architecture enabled OTTO to easily integrate new capabilities, providing the agility to stay ahead in the dynamic eCommerce landscape.

Incremental upgrades for seamless transformation: This approach ensured a seamless transition to the new platform, without any downtime or extra shifts. The reengineering efforts remained invisible to the millions of shoppers who continued to enjoy a seamless shopping experience. For OTTO, the benefits were immense. Time-to-market for new features was compressed from months to minutes, enabling them to rapidly respond to customer demands and trends. As a result, eCommerce now accounts for a significant 80% of the company's total revenue, empowering OTTO to reinvent itself every day.

Empowering teams and fostering innovation: Rather than dictating specific actions, OTTO’s teams were empowered to define their own goals. This autonomy sparked innovation and motivated the teams to take ownership of the transformation journey. As a result, the teams became more engaged and proactive, driving the success of the program.

Fearless adaptation and market responsiveness: With the adoption of small and lightweight increments of changes, OTTO shed its fear of moving forward. For instance, the shift to mobile was seamlessly executed by simply enabling a developer to switch on the site. The nimble platform architecture and collaborative mindset fostered by Thoughtworks allowed OTTO to react swiftly to emerging trends and customer preferences. This agility not only helped OTTO stay ahead of the curve but also enhanced their reputation as a market leader in customer experience and innovation.

“Since we had small and lightweight increments of changes, we have lost our fear of moving forward. For example, it's far easier for us to get to mobile," -Peter Wolter, Head of eCommerce Technology and Solutions, OTTO

Enabling IT excellence and craftsmanship: OTTO experienced a transformative shift, where Thoughtworks' tech core skills and enablement played a pivotal role. OTTO recognized the value of software development as a craft, aligning perfectly with Thoughtworks' philosophy and ultimately contributing to the success of the digital transformation initiative.

Today, OTTO’s ability to swiftly respond to market needs, compress time-to-market, and empower its teams has propelled it to become a leading force in the highly competitive eCommerce landscape. OTTO's partnership with Thoughtworks serves as a testament to the impact of technology and innovation in driving successful digital transformations.