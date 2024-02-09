Flitpay Strengthened Users’ Trust by Providing Seamless Crypto & INR Deposits/Withdrawals Among Indian Crypto Exchanges

Indians have a plethora of options when it comes to Indian crypto exchanges. However, these options become limited when they look for reliable Indian crypto apps giving seamless crypto and INR withdrawal/deposit due to the intricate and varying terms and conditions set forth by the exchanges. It is becoming challenging for Indian crypto investors to find cryptocurrency exchanges that give uninterrupted crypto and INR withdrawals/deposits.

During these difficult times, Flitpay has emerged as the frontrunner, offering users a seamless experience for crypto and INR withdrawals/deposits without limiting terms and conditions.

Flitpay is a free-to-use crypto exchange that offers a zero-fee KYC process for all users and a two-factor authentication system for those wanting to withdraw crypto funds. This policy not only enhances security but also positions Flitpay as one of the best crypto exchanges for Indian crypto enthusiasts looking for unhindered Crypto/INR deposits and withdrawals.

Apart from that, this fast-growing Indian crypto exchange also offers proactive customer chat support through widely-used platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Mail. This multi-channel approach ensures accessibility for new as well as experienced investors to get quick solutions to their queries on Flitpay. With nearly 150 cryptocurrencies, a Quick Buy/Sell option and crypto interest earning feature “Earn”, Flitpay has also emerged as a solid all-rounder among all Indian Crypto exchange platforms.

When asked about this achievement, Flitpay Founder and CEO Akash Bansal said, “The last couple of years were difficult for the entire crypto community, ourselves included. Yet, we were certain to stick to our commitment to giving uninterrupted fund transfers to our users. Despite the unfavorable market conditions, we managed to run crypto and INR deposits /withdrawals without any interruptions. Surprisingly, we did not observe extensive withdrawals, exhibiting the deep trust of our users in us."

Over the same, Flitpay co-founder and CPO Ashish Sangai added, “The last crypto crash of 2022 was hard for crypto exchanges, but it was harder for investors who were struggling to trust any trading platform. Recognizing this, we knew that maintaining the trust of our users should be our priority, even when it comes with some tricky challenges for us. Today, we take pride in successfully navigating that testing period, as our users trust us more than ever."

As foreign exchanges face operational challenges in India amid the FIU warnings and actions, Indian crypto exchanges are experiencing a boost in incoming funds and trading volume. They have a favourable opportunity to recapture the traffic they lost due to implementation of a 1% TDS and 30% crypto tax, in Indian crypto space.



