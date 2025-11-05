FOLO launches India’s first networth app to bring financial clarity to millions.

Fintech startup FOLO today announced the launch of India’s first NetWorth app, a secure and intelligent platform designed to help individuals see, understand, and grow their complete financial life in one place.

Founded by Vishal Purohit, a seasoned entrepreneur, and Munmun Desai, a finance veteran and one of India’s Top 100 Women in Finance, FOLO combines financial expertise with technology-led design to address one of India’s fastest-growing challenges — fragmented personal finances.

Advertisement

“Money isn’t in one place anymore. It’s scattered across apps, assets, and accounts — from UPI wallets to mutual funds, loans, and insurance,” said Munmun Desai, Co-founder & CEO, FOLO. “With every new financial touchpoint, visibility becomes more fragmented. FOLO brings it all together one secure place to truly see where you stand, how you’re growing, and what drives your NetWorth. People don’t need more apps; they need understanding.”

A Unified View of India’s Financial Life

With over 70 verified data integrations, FOLO connects securely with banks, mutual funds, insurance, retirals, and loan accounts to deliver a real-time, unified view of an individual’s true NetWorth.

“Personal finance today is scattered across apps built for transactions. FOLO is built for understanding,” said Vishal Purohit, Co-founder. “It’s a simple, secure platform that lets you see your entire financial life clearly and in control.”

Advertisement

Smart Features That Simplify Complexity

• One Secure NetWorth Number: A consolidated, encrypted view of all assets and liabilities never shared, always private.

• Always-Updated NetWorth: Real-time computation powered by intelligent data refresh.

• Account Health Score: Automatically analyses linked accounts to detect missing nominees, KYC issues, or operational risks, helping users maintain a complete and healthy financial profile.

• Family Sharing: One-click, secure sharing of NetWorth with loved ones or trusted advisors.

Redefining Financial Clarity for India

With India’s retail investor base now exceeding 12 crore, FOLO aims to become the country’s NetWorth layer the underlying infrastructure that ensures financial visibility, control, and legacy for Indian households.

Advertisement

“Transactions have become easier, but organising it has become harder,” added Purohit. “Our goal is simple to make people feel financially organised. When you see your NetWorth clearly, you make better choices.”

About FOLO

FOLO is a Bengaluru-based fintech company helping Indians see, understand, and grow their NetWorth in one secure place. Founded by Vishal Purohit, a seasoned entrepreneur, and Munmun Desai, a veteran in finance and investment, FOLO combines deep domain expertise with product innovation. Together, they aim to bring organisation, trust, and clarity to India’s growing financial diversity across assets, liabilities, and generations.

Website: www.folo.one

Press Contact: hello@folo.one