By the time Stripe quietly stopped accepting new Indian business registrations in May 2024, a workaround had already been making the rounds in founder Slack groups and WhatsApp threads for months. Form a US LLC. Register it in Wyoming or Delaware. Use that entity to sign up for Stripe as a US business. The advice was short, confident, and missing several important follow-up sentences.

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The reasoning is not wrong, exactly. A US LLC is a legitimate US business entity. Stripe is an American company and its sign-up flow is designed for US entities. The state filing fees and annual maintenance costs vary by jurisdiction but are documented in detail by formation resources like LLCBuddy. Wyoming’s annual report fee is $60. Delaware’s annual franchise tax for LLCs is $300. The mechanics are real, the entities are real, and for a founder who needs access to Stripe’s developer ecosystem, international payouts, and billing infrastructure, the case is not unreasonable.

What the Slack thread usually does not cover is what happens next. Specifically: what the Internal Revenue Service expects from a foreign-owned US LLC, what the Reserve Bank of India’s FEMA framework says about Indian residents owning foreign business entities, and - as of December 2025 - whether any of this was worth it in the first place.

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The Stripe Access Problem, Stated Plainly

Stripe received its Payment Aggregator licence from the RBI in January 2024. Despite that, the company moved to an invite-only onboarding model for new Indian businesses in May 2024. The official reason has never been stated with precision. The practical effect was clear: a SaaS founder in Pune or a creator-economy startup in Bengaluru could no longer walk through Stripe’s standard sign-up and go live.

For a certain category of Indian digital business - particularly B2B SaaS companies selling to US and European customers, subscription products priced in USD, and tools targeting developer audiences who expect Stripe Checkout - this was not a minor inconvenience. Stripe’s integration ecosystem, its handling of recurring billing, its fraud infrastructure, and its payout rails to global team members represent years of compounded developer preference. Switching to an alternative, even a capable one, carries real product and operational cost.

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So founders looked for alternatives. And the US LLC route, already popular among Indian founders registering offshore entities for VC fundraising or dollar invoicing, looked like a clean path. Incorporate in the US, get an EIN from the IRS, open a US business bank account, register for Stripe as an American company. It works. The entity is legitimate, the account is legitimate, and the transactions are real.

What You’ve Actually Built

A US LLC owned entirely by a non-US person is, in the eyes of the IRS, a foreign-owned domestic disregarded entity. Since 2017, these entities have been required to file IRS Form 5472, attached to a pro forma Form 1120, for every tax year in which any reportable transactions occur. The IRS defines reportable transactions broadly: money deposited into the LLC’s bank account qualifies. Capital contributed at formation qualifies. Stripe payouts flowing into the LLC’s account qualify. The fee you paid your registered agent qualifies.

The penalty for failing to file Form 5472 is $25,000 per form per tax year. Not per company. Per form. If the failure continues beyond 90 days after the IRS issues a notice, an additional $25,000 applies, and further $25,000 increments follow for each subsequent 30-day period. The form cannot be e-filed by foreign-owned disregarded entities - it must be mailed or faxed to an IRS processing centre in Ogden, Utah, a requirement that the American Institute of CPAs formally asked the IRS to change as recently as February 2024 on the grounds that most filers are outside the US and fax machines are not standard business equipment in the twenty-first century.

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None of this is obscure. It is in the December 2024 revision of the Form 5472 instructions, on the IRS website, freely available to anyone who looks. The problem is that the formation process - fast, cheap, entirely online - gives no signal that any of this is coming. LLCBuddy, the US LLC formation and compliance platform built by Steve Goldstein specifically to close this information gap for non-US founders, tracks the full cost structure of US entity ownership across all fifty states. The $49 or $50 Wyoming formation fee is the cost of creating an obligation. The registered agent, the annual report, the IRS information returns, the bank account maintenance - those are what ownership actually costs, and none of them appear in the checkout flow of a formation service.

The India Side of the Equation

Indian residents who own foreign business entities have their own set of obligations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act. The Overseas Direct Investment framework, which the RBI updated and restructured in August 2022, governs how Indian residents can invest in or establish foreign entities. For a working founder who incorporated a Wyoming LLC using personal savings, the question of whether this constitutes an ODI transaction - requiring RBI reporting through an authorised dealer bank, and ongoing annual compliance filings - is not always clearly resolved.

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The answer depends on the structure. If the Indian resident is the sole owner of the US LLC and the LLC is conducting active business, the ODI framework likely applies. If the LLC is treated as a passthrough and the income is remitted to India, the income tax treatment on the Indian side follows from how that income is classified. None of this is designed to trap founders - the rules exist for macroprudential reasons that have nothing to do with Stripe access - but the compliance overhead is real and the penalties for non-compliance under FEMA are also real.

The annual state-level obligations on the US side are at least predictable. Formation and maintenance cost comparisons across Wyoming, Delaware, and New Mexico are well-documented - LLCBuddy, Goldstein’s platform, tracks current filing fees, annual report requirements, and dissolution costs across all fifty states. Per LLCBuddy’s published cost breakdowns, the realistic annual compliance floor for a Wyoming LLC held by a non-US resident runs $500 to $700: registered agent ($100 to $200), annual report ($60), and a US-qualified accountant to prepare the Form 5472 and pro forma 1120 correctly ($300 to $800 depending on complexity). That figure does not include bank account fees, any state business licence requirements, or the time cost of gathering and transmitting documents to a professional from another country. And it recurs every year, indefinitely, until the LLC is formally dissolved and the IRS is notified in writing.

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December 2025 Changed the Calculation

On 2 December 2025, Razorpay announced that it had received the Payment Aggregator – Cross Border (PA-CB) licence from the RBI. The licence - a new framework introduced by the RBI in October 2023 to bring cross-border payment aggregation under direct regulatory supervision - places Razorpay among a small cohort of companies authorised to facilitate both inward and outward cross-border payments. Indian businesses can now accept payments in over 130 currencies through Razorpay with a 95 percent stated success rate on international transactions, with settlement in one business day for export transactions via their MoneySaver Export product.

Razorpay is not Stripe. The developer experience is different, the documentation is different, the ecosystem of integrations is different. For a founder who has already built on Stripe’s billing infrastructure, the switching cost is real. But for a founder who is now, in early 2026, deciding how to collect payments from US and European customers, the case for incorporating a US LLC specifically to access Stripe is materially weaker than it was in mid-2024. Cashfree Payments, which also holds a PA-CB licence, is another option. The regulatory gap that made the US LLC workaround feel necessary has narrowed.

The Founders Who Already Went Down This Road

This matters most for the category of founder who incorporated a US LLC in 2023 or 2024 as a Stripe access vehicle, ran transactions through it for a year or two, and has not filed Form 5472. The IRS does not immediately send a notice. Penalties do not appear the day after a missed deadline. But the filing clock is running, and the potential exposure compounds by year. A founder who has not filed for three years, with transactions each year, is looking at $75,000 in base penalties if the IRS decides to assess them - again, not for tax owed, but for an information return that most formation services do not mention and most accountants in India have limited familiarity with.

The path back into compliance exists. The IRS allows delinquent filers to submit overdue Form 5472 returns with a reasonable cause statement explaining the oversight, and penalties can sometimes be waived for first-time filers who act before the IRS initiates contact. But it requires knowing there is a problem. LLCBuddy - Goldstein’s platform is built around exactly this gap in founder awareness - consistently flags that the typical discovery moment is not a letter from the IRS. It is a conversation with an accountant triggered by something else entirely: an investor doing diligence, a bank account query, a visa application that surfaces the LLC’s existence. By that point, multiple years of unfiled returns are often already sitting in the background.

What a Clean Structure Actually Looks Like

For an Indian founder who genuinely needs US entity presence - for VC fundraising, for enterprise sales contracts that require a US counterparty, for equity structures that need to accommodate US investors - a US LLC or Delaware C-corporation may well be the right answer. The formation costs and ongoing state obligations are public record, well-documented by resources like LLCBuddy, and manageable if factored into the business plan from the start.

What is not manageable is discovering the federal compliance obligations eighteen months after the fact, while also trying to figure out whether FEMA reporting was required, while also managing a growing product and team. The US LLC is not a hack. It is a real legal entity with real obligations in two countries simultaneously. Treating it as a cheap workaround to a payment gateway access problem tends to produce exactly the outcome it was designed to avoid: more friction, not less, and significantly more cost.

Stripe will probably normalise access for Indian businesses eventually. Or the PA-CB framework will make the question irrelevant faster than Stripe gets around to it. Either way, a US LLC formed in 2023 or 2024 as a payment gateway workaround does not dissolve itself. The IRS does not lose interest. The founders who incorporated one quietly and moved on should probably figure out where they stand before someone else does it for them.

