From Ferozepur to founding SCM Champs: The journey of Mr Prabhjot Singh

Mr Prabhjot Singh, the visionary behind SCM Champs, hails from the historic city of Ferozepur, Punjab. Nestled at the India-Pakistan border, Ferozepur is known for its rich heritage and resilience, significantly shaping his journey. His upbringing in a border town instilled a sense of resilience and adaptability, which he has carried into his professional life and leadership at SCM Champs.

Mr. Singh's formative years were spent at St. Joseph's Convent School. This foundation was instrumental in cultivating his disciplined and diligent nature. Following his early education, he pursued a degree in Production Engineering from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College of Engineering and Technology, now Shaheed Bhagat Singh Technical University. Graduating in 2005, he was equipped with technical knowledge and a robust work ethic that has been the growth catalyst for his success in the IT industry and the founding of SCM Champs.

Upon completing his engineering degree, Mr Singh faced the harsh reality of an unwelcoming job market and ventured into a call centre job in Gurgaon. Despite the initial detour from his professional aspirations, these two years were formative and crucial, teaching him valuable life lessons. Eager to create a successful growth trajectory and a life-long profession, Mr Singh trained in SAP to explore his utmost potential and steer the course of his professional life.

His first role in SAP was with Patni Computers, where he was part of the complex SAP implementation for a significant client. This marked the beginning of an illustrious career. Over the years, he honed his skills at leading multinational corporations like Accenture, IBM, HCL, HP, and Birlasoft, gaining a wealth of experience and expertise in the IT industry. In 2018, Prabhjot and three friends started SCM Team, which quickly merged with Movilitas, later becoming part of Engineering Industries eXcellence. SCM Champs is Prabhjot's second venture, aiming to become a recognized name in supply chain execution.

The inception of SCM Champs was driven by Mr Singh's disillusionment with the corporate culture of large MNCs. He observed that loyalty and hard work often went unrecognized, overshadowed by office politics and flattery. This realization inspired him to create an organization that starkly contrasted his experiences. SCM Champs was founded with a clear vision: to build a flat organizational structure with an open-door policy, free from politics. Singh aimed at treating employees as human beings, not just resources. This human-centric approach is exemplified in their policy of providing an extra salary to employees who lose a parent, a testament to the company's commitment to its employees' well-being and dignity.

For Mr. Singh, entrepreneurship is synonymous with freedom. Both success and failure serve as sources of motivation. Success fuels his ambition, pushing him to set higher goals, while failure offers invaluable lessons, prompting continuous improvement. Additionally, customer success stories validate his efforts and inspire him to elevate SCM Champs further. "Success motivates me to aim higher, while failure drives me to learn and improve," he says. "Even customer success stories inspire me, as they validate our work and its impact."

Singh envisions an organization where employees find joy and fulfilment, making it the happiest workplace. One of the primary challenges SCM Champs faces is attracting the right talent, especially when competing with large MNCs. Headquartered in the US, the organization has a solid talent base in the US and India. This ethos extends to their clients, as SCM Champs is committed to guiding them through transformative journeys to achieve their goals and establish a long-standing trust-based partnership. SCM Champs has successfully implemented innovative Warehouse Robots integrated with SAP as a testament to the company's technical prowess and commitment to client-oriented solutions. The implementations have significantly increased efficiency, accuracy, and space optimization.

Incepted with a vision of being the go-to consulting and implementation partner for SAP Warehousing and Transportation, SCM Champs received funding to upscale its operations and establish another delivery centre in Bangalore. The company also has its sights set on expanding into European and Australian markets to become a global leader in SAP Warehousing and Transportation consulting and implementation. The warehousing industry is rapidly evolving, with automation, robotics, and AI leading the transformation. SCM Champs is at the forefront of this revolution, helping clients leverage these advancements to enhance efficiency and productivity.

Mr Prabhjot Singh's journey from a small border town to the helm of SCM Champs is a testament to his resilience, vision, and unwavering commitment to creating a better workplace. His story is not just one of professional success but also of fostering a compassionate and innovative corporate culture. As SCM Champs continues to grow and evolve, it remains rooted in the values and mission instilled by its founder.

