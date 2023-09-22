Hero FinCorp offers instant personal loans up to Rs 3 lakh for salaried professionals

Whenever a financial need arises, your savings are your first resort. However, if you do that, your wealth vanishes, leaving you with no emergency funds. A lot of people apply for instant Personal Loan online to cover such expenses while keeping their savings intact. Hero FinCorp offers Personal Loans of up to Rs. 3 Lakh for both salaried and self-employed applicants.
Below, we will explain the different steps of the journey to give you a great borrowing experience.
Expenses to Cover with a Hero FinCorp Personal Loan
Recognising people's requirements, Hero FinCorp develops Personal Loan plans tailored to your needs, jam-packed with features and benefits that save you time and effort to obtain the required funds. Since these loans have no end-use restrictions, you can use the acquired loan amount to finance any big-ticket expense, including the following:
3 Lakh Personal Loan Eligibility Criteria
Examining your Personal Loan eligibility before applying is vital. At Hero FinCorp, you don’t need to fulfil a huge list of requirements to get loan approval. We have simple eligibility criteria to avoid any delays or complications. These are the only conditions you must fulfil:
Documents Required For 3 Lakh Personal Loan
You can get a 3 Lakh instant loan approval by applying on Hero FinCorp Personal Loan app without any paperwork. As you fill out an online application form, you can upload scanned copies of the required documents to support your application. Here is the list of documents required for Rs. 3 Lakh salaried professionals from Hero FinCorp:
3 Lakh Personal Loan EMI for 1-5 Years
You can easily calculate your EMIs using a Personal Loan EMI Calculator. Below are the steps involved:
Step 1: Enter your loan amount.
Step 2: Enter the interest rate.
Step 3: Enter the loan tenure in the number of months.
The EMI amount decreases if you opt for a longer tenure and increases if you select a shorter tenure. For instance, if you borrow a 3 Lakh Personal Loan at a 15% interest rate, your EMIs for terms from 1 to 5 years will be as follows:
In the above table, you must have noticed that the EMI amount decreases as you increase the repayment term, but the interest outgo and total repayment amount increase. So, you must evaluate your monthly obligations and opt for the shortest possible tenure with budget-friendly EMIs.
Key Features of 3 Lakh Personal Loan at Hero FinCorp
Steps To Apply for a 3 Lakh Personal Loan at Hero FinCorp
Below is a stepwise guide to applying for a Personal Loan at Hero FinCorp:
Why Choose Hero FinCorp for a Personal Loan for Salaried Professionals?
The most significant advantages of borrowing a Personal Loan from Hero FinCorp include the following:
No collateral requirement, minimum documentation, 100% digital loan procedure, flexible repayment terms, and competitive interest rates are some of the most sought-after features of a Hero FinCorp Personal Loan for Salaried Professionals. Therefore, these are the most appropriate funding options to finance your immediate needs and repay easily in a period of up to 60 months. If you find yourself in an immediate cash crunch, downloading the app and applying for instant Personal Loans is the best way to go.
