How new age online gaming platform Zupee is making ‘Ludo’ a hit with masses

Zupee, a new-age skill-based gaming platform, is innovating Ludo with skill-based features, making it a favorite for a whole new generation. By blending the traditional essence of Ludo with modern day technology and skill-based features, Zupee appeals to an expanding audience.

Ludo Reinvented

Do you remember being a child and playing Ludo? Well, Zupee revisits childhood memories with innovative new Ludo formats. Zupee’s Ludo online games are all about empowering players, whether you are a Ludo pro or just at the start of online gaming. Available in Zupee are different Ludo formats, whereas thrilling tournaments represent endless possibilities for testing abilities, winning prizes, or meeting like-minded players in gaming.

Thrilling Tournaments and Endless Possibilities

For those seeking a challenge, Zupee's exciting tournaments provide an arena to test your skills, win fantastic prizes, and connect with other Ludo aficionados

Responsible Gaming at the Forefront

At Zupee, player safety is paramount. Recognizing the importance of healthy gaming habits, Zupee ensures typical game sessions last between 8-10 minutes, encouraging frequent breaks and preventing marathon gaming. Additionally, Zupee caters to diverse preferences by offering both free and paid play options. Furthermore, they prioritize player protection through RNG

(Random Number Generator) certification ensuring fair gameplay and a commitment to bot-free games.

Innovation Sets Zupee Apart

Zupee stands out in the online gaming landscape thanks to its commitment to innovation. Their unique version of Ludo transforms it into a skill-based game, adding a layer of strategy and reward that traditional Ludo lacked. This innovative approach, combined with their focus on player empowerment and responsible gaming practices, has positioned Zupee as a leader in the skill-based gaming industry.With a distinct version of Ludo, Zupee gave a new life to Ludo. By instilling Ludo with skills and rewards, Zupee has made online real-money gaming an engaging experience for its players. Currently, Zupee has over 80 million registered users and its fast-growing community of gamers is an indicator of its success.

