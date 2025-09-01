i Sec Acquires APSS and Striker Force: Building a National Champion with Global Aspirations

In a landmark development for India’s security and workforce management industry, i Sec Solutions Private Limited has announced the outright acquisition of AP Secure Services Private Limited (APSS) and Striker Force Private Limited. The merger of these three home-grown companies is set to create one of the country’s most comprehensive integrated enterprises, with operations spanning 16 cities and a client base that cuts across hospitality, energy, industrial projects, infrastructure, and real estate.

The deal is more than a consolidation; it represents the creation of a national brand underpinned by the spirit of Make in India. With this merger, i Sec is laying the foundation to become a cross-country powerhouse while also gearing up for entry into the US staffing market, signaling a decisive step towards international expansion.

Expanding National Footprint

Prior to the merger, i Sec had a strong presence across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Delhi-NCR, serving clients like Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Aloft Hotels (Marriott), Dunlop Tyres, and Justdial.

The acquisition of APSS significantly strengthens the company’s reach across northern, central, and eastern India. APSS operates in Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, and Delhi-NCR, servicing leading enterprises including Adani Green Energy, Tata Projects, Sembcorp, and Voltas.

Striker, on the other hand, enhances i Sec’s footprint in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, with marquee clients such as Sobha Developers and BL Kashyap.

Together, the combined entity now boasts an extensive pan-India presence, positioning it as a one-stop partner for integrated security and workforce solutions across 16 states.

Technology-Enabled Transformation

Beyond geographical expansion, the consolidation represents a strong shift towards technology-enabled services. i Sec has already invested heavily in digital platforms — from AI-powered surveillance, smart attendance systems, compliance tracking, to mobile-enabled workforce monitoring tools.

This technological backbone not only enhances transparency and accountability but also enables enterprises to optimize costs, strengthen compliance frameworks, and ensure real-time operational responsiveness. By fusing traditional manned guarding with digital innovations in facility and workforce management, the company is moving beyond being a vendor to becoming a value-creation partner for its clients.

Make in India, Going Global

The merger underscores the power of indigenous enterprise. All three companies have grown organically, building strong regional foundations before uniting to form a national champion. This aligns with the Make in India vision, where locally built companies demonstrate the ability to compete at global standards.

With its strengthened presence across India, the newly integrated entity is now setting its sights on the US staffing vertical, aiming to establish an international footprint. This move positions i Sec not just as a domestic leader but as a company with global ambitions rooted in Indian expertise.

Leadership: Major (Retd.) Sudarshan Reddy

Driving this transformation is Major (Retd.) Sudarshan Reddy, Managing Director of i Sec Solutions. A decorated Army veteran who served in the Kargil War and other major military operations, Reddy brings discipline, strategic foresight, and a client-first ethos into the corporate world.

Post his military career, he went on to lead global security agencies in India, handling turnovers upwards of ₹1,500 crore. Since founding i Sec, he has driven consistent year-on-year growth of over 100%, with a strong focus on ethics, operational excellence, and rapid adoption of technology.

Commenting on the merger, Mr. Reddy said:

“This consolidation is more than a merger — it is the creation of a national champion with the credibility to expand overseas. Together, we are taking Indian expertise in security and workforce management to global markets, starting with the United States.”

The Road Ahead

With over 2,500 trained professionals, advanced technology integration, and operations spanning the length and breadth of India, the i Sec–APSS–Striker integration represents the rise of a formidable national player.

As enterprises increasingly demand integrated, tech-driven, and compliant solutions, this merger highlights not just consolidation but also the coming of age of Indian companies ready to go from local to global.

The journey of i Sec, APSS, and Striker exemplifies how home-grown enterprises can unite to build a global brand, reinforcing India’s potential as a leader in security and workforce management solutions.