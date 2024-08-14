In a groundbreaking move, Internet Lifestyle Hub(ILH) and Tag Mango have introduced a pioneering concept in the digital learning and coaching space: Funnel Bridging. This innovative approach, spearheaded by ILH and its founder Siddharth Rajsekar, aims to integrate multiple ecosystems at the platform level, creating new opportunities for collaboration and growth among coaches and creators.

Revolutionizing the Ecosystem with Funnel Bridging

Siddharth Rajsekar, recognized as a Digital Reformer, has been at the forefront of developing the Funnel Bridging concept. This visionary approach allows different ecosystems to connect and collaborate seamlessly, much like the familiar "friend request" feature on social networks.

This system enables coaching ecosystems to "befriend" each other, creating a Community Cluster, allowing users to bundle a friend's courses with their own products, significantly enhancing the value offered to students and members.

TagMango’s Divyanshu Damani, reflecting on its one-year anniversary with ILH—a leading community of coaches—highlighted the shift from traditional social networks to learning networks. "We are proud to announce that ecosystems can now befriend each other.

This collaboration, pioneered by ILH, will take our offerings to the next level, providing incredible impact for students," Damani remarked. "This is a classic case where 1+1=11. Not 2. Alone, you can only go so far, but together, you can reach for the stars."

Facilitating Collaboration and Growth

Siddharth Rajsekar's role as a Digital Reformer extends beyond just platform innovation. He has been instrumental in reforming the realms of employment, education, and family dynamics through digital transformation.

"You only need one platform for courses, community, memberships, stores, and networks, all of which can communicate with any other TagMango ecosystem," Rajsekar explained. This seamless integration facilitates more collaborations among diamond members and allows for a richer ecosystem for students.

Mohammad Hasan, Chief Technology Officer of TagMango, expressed his gratitude towards the coaches and the team, stating, "Working with amazing and high-intent coaches has been a true blessing. Our community of coaches is a treasure trove, and by enabling them to link profiles, they can cross-pollinate and tap into new opportunities."

Platform Connections and Management

The platform's unique connection key system allows members to manage access and commissions for different products across ecosystems. This flexibility enables users to bridge their products with others, fostering a collaborative environment rather than competition.

The dashboard provides a clear view of partner earnings through these connections, streamlining account management between TagMango ecosystems.

By reimagining the traditional funnel approach, ILH and Tag Mango aim to enhance and sustain reach while providing students with access to a broader range of resources. This approach not only strengthens the community of coaches but also promotes innovative and impactful shared methods, unlocking mutual support and shared success.

A Comprehensive Solution for Coaches and Creators

The Funnel Bridging concept, pioneered by ILH, addresses a significant problem in the coaching and content creation industry: the rising costs and diminishing effectiveness of traditional advertising. Hasan noted, "Our platform offers the simplest and easiest way for anyone to launch and grow their presence.

By focusing on collaboration and shared growth, we are committed to solving the funnel problem this year."

The TagMango platform is built on three key pillars: Learning, Social Networks, and Games. It offers comprehensive Learning Management Systems (LMS), webinars, email automation, and peer-to-peer connections. The gamification aspect, championed by Sidz, adds an element of fun and competitiveness, enhancing learning outcomes.

As ILH and Tag Mango continue to innovate and expand, their Funnel Bridging concept promises to reshape the landscape for digital learning and coaching, setting a new standard for collaboration and community-building through Community Clusters. This pioneering effort by ILH, under the leadership of Digital Reformer Siddharth Rajsekar, marks a significant step towards creating a more interconnected and supportive ecosystem for coaches and learners alike.

