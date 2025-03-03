Indian Parental control APP market gets a major boost with entry of Parent Geenee

The Indian parental control app market, which has remained underdeveloped despite its vast potential, is now seeing renewed attention with the arrival of Parent Geenee. The Dallas-based company, which launched its digital parenting solution in India, has identified India as its primary consumer market.

India has seen a sharp rise in children's screen time, yet the adoption of parental control apps has remained limited. Reports suggest that 95% of Indian parents are concerned about their children's digital habits, but existing tools have yet to gain widespread traction. Surveys indicate that 42% of children under 12 spend two to four hours daily in front of screens, while teenagers devote nearly half their day to online activities. The Indian Journal of Psychiatry reports that one in three adolescents shows signs of device addiction, with boys (33.6%) slightly more affected than girls (32.3%). Prolonged screen exposure has been linked to anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, and lifestyle-related conditions such as obesity and musculoskeletal issues.

Unlike conventional parental control apps that primarily rely on time-based restrictions, Parent Geenee introduces location-based digital boundaries. The app allows parents to manage screen access based on a child’s whereabouts—whether at home, school, or other designated areas. Parent Geenee includes several features intended to support parents, such as location-based app restrictions, “chill zones” managed via Bluetooth beacons, and a “wish feature” that allows children to request temporary app access, promoting conversations between parents and kids instead of imposing rigid rules.

Actor R. Madhavan, who has joined the venture as a strategic partner & stakeholder, spoke at the launch event about his connection to the initiative. “When Sasi approached me with the idea of Parent Geenee, I immediately related to it because it reminded me of the challenges my wife and I faced raising our son in the digital age. The exposure kids have today is far greater, and the risks are just as significant,” he said.

Parent Geenee was founded in 2024 by Sasi Naga, Founder & Chairman, and Hari Gadiraju, Co-Founder & CEO, who wanted to offer an alternative approach to digital safety. Instead of solely restricting access, the app encourages a more collaborative way for parents and children to engage with technology.

“Technology isn’t something to be feared or entirely restricted—it’s about helping children navigate it responsibly,” said Hari Gadiraju at the product launch. “Parent Geenee is designed to help parents guide their children toward healthy digital habits rather than simply imposing controls.”

The app is available in both free and premium subscription models. The free version allows parents to connect one child device, set up one safe zone, approve two app requests per week, filter inappropriate content, and receive location updates and tracking. The premium version expands capabilities, enabling the connection of up to four child devices, six safe zones, unlimited app requests, and enhanced filtering options. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Recognising the role of technology in education, Parent Geenee has also introduced a version designed for schools. Instead of outright banning devices, the Schools Dashboard enables teachers and administrators to regulate app access, ensuring students remain connected for educational purposes while minimising digital distractions.

The company’s entry into the Indian market comes at a time when discussions around children’s digital overexposure are gaining momentum. Some researchers have linked excessive screen time to behavioral shifts, including hyperactivity, mood swings, and speech delays.

Sasi Naga, Founder & Chairman, emphasised the company’s strategic choice of India as its primary B2C market. “We chose India because it’s experiencing a major digital transformation, and as access to smart devices increases, so do the challenges parents face. The initial response has been overwhelming, and we look forward to making a meaningful impact here.”

“When I first heard about Parent Geenee from Sasi, the vision, and how at the fundamental level, it is going to help the future generation recapture focus, it became a no brainer for me.” added Kutraleeshwaran V, Partner &CIO.

With children averaging 4.5 hours of screen time daily, digital well-being has become an increasing concern for modern parents. Parent Geenee aims to address these concerns by empowering parents with tools to create a balanced digital environment for their children. The app’s approach focuses on responsible technology use rather than mere surveillance, encouraging open conversations between parents and kids about healthy digital habits.



