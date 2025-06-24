Invest in Digital Silver hassle-free on Aditya Birla Capital ABCD App

As the world races toward cleaner energy and advanced technology, silver has quietly become one of the most in-demand metals on the planet. Industrial consumption, across the globe, reached a record ~19,300 tonnes in 2024—driven by electric vehicle powertrains, solar photovoltaics, and AI-related electronics—marking the fourth consecutive year of growth for industrial use. At the same time, lingering supply deficits have underpinned a price rally, with silver bullion up nearly 29 percent year-to-date as of November 2024.

This confluence of rising demand and limited supply has drawn fresh attention to silver not only as an industrial necessity but also as a strategic store of value. Analysts project that silver could trade around $40 per ounce (~ 28 grams) by early 2026, supported by both continued industrial uptake and safe-haven flows amid global uncertainties.

Digital Silver: Redefining Silver Ownership

Recognizing the need for greater accessibility and convenience, Aditya Birla Capital Digital has introduced Digital Silver on the ABCD App —a modern way to invest in silver online. It removes the traditional barriers, offering an easy and secure way to buy digital silver or gift silver digitally with just a few taps.

Buy & Hold with Confidence: Each unit is backed by 999.9+ purity 24K silver, certified by LBMA and BIS, and stored securely in insured vaults.

Invest from Just ₹10: Fractional ownership makes it easy for anyone to buy silver online—ideal for young investors and those exploring silver for the first time in their investment portfolios.

Access Anytime: Users can buy, sell, or redeem their digital silver holdings instantly via the ABCD App with live pricing and no paperwork.

Smart Gifting: Send Digital Silver as a meaningful gift—perfect for weddings and other celebrations—complete with personalized notes, and allow recipients to redeem as coins, bars, or cash.

Tax-Efficient Wealth Building: Treated as a capital asset, silver can qualify for favourable long-term capital gains treatment, aligning with disciplined wealth-creation strategies.



The Case for Silver in 2025

Green Economy Driver: Solar panel manufacturing alone consumed over ~2835 tonnes of silver in 2024, as countries pursue net-zero targets and ramp up renewable capacity.

EV Revolution: Each electric vehicle uses roughly twice the amount of silver found in a conventional car, with EVs forecast to account for 35 percent of global auto sales by 2030.

Safe-Haven Appeal: In a climate of fluctuating markets, silver’s dual role as an industrial metal and monetary asset offers a unique hedge—retaining purchasing power even when currencies weaken.

Together, these factors position silver as a compelling, multi-faceted investment for 2025. With Digital Silver, challenges like purity, secure storage, and the hassle of buying or gifting physical bars and coins, are also completely addressed.

A Modern Twist on a Timeless Asset

Silver has always been woven into human progress—from currency coins to intricate electronics—but Digital Silver brings it firmly into the digital-first age. By combining high purity standards, secure storage, and 24/7 digital access, Digital Silver on the ABCD App offers both the reliability of a physical metal and the agility of modern finance. The future of ‘white metal’ investing is both accessible and intelligent.



Disclaimer: The information contained herein is generic in nature and is meant for educational purposes only. Nothing here is to be construed as an investment or financial or taxation advice nor to be considered as an invitation or solicitation or advertisement for any financial product. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and should seek independent professional advice prior to making any investment decision in relation to any financial product. Aditya Birla Capital Group is not liable for any decision arising out of the use of this information.