Jagran Lakecity University Earns The Prestigious Certificate Of International Affiliation From The IRM’s (HQ:UK) India Affiliate

Jagran Lakecity University (JLU) has been awarded the prestigious Certificate of International Affiliation from the Institute of Risk Management’s (IRM) India Affiliate (IRM India). This milestone places JLU as the first University in Central India to join a select group of Indian institutions advancing excellence in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) and underscores the university’s commitment to globally benchmarked education in line with the National Education Policy.

IRM, headquartered in the United Kingdom in 1986, is the world’s leading certifying body for ERM, with a presence in 143 countries. IRM is the only body to award professional designations in ERM up to Fellowship.

Amid a rapidly evolving risk landscape — spanning climate, cyber, geopolitical, and regulatory challenges — building risk capability has become indispensable. Through this affiliation, JLU will embed IRM’s Global Level 1 ERM Certification into its curriculum, giving students early access to knowledge on risk identification and assessment, international risk frameworks and case studies. Faculty members will also gain from dedicated scholarships awarded by IRM India, supporting cutting-edge teaching and research in enterprise risk education. Students will be strengthened with a practical understanding of 300+ risk categories — environmental, strategic, operational, technological, geopolitics, supply chain and more — preparing them to tackle future uncertainties with confidence.

The formal signing ceremony was held in the presence of senior academic and industry leaders — Dr. Nilajan Chattopadhyay, Vice Chancellor JLU, Dr Bhavana Adhikari, Dean Faculty of Management, Hersh

Shah, CEO, IRM India, S Y Raman, Vice President - Internal Audit and Risk Management, Indian Hotels and Strategic Advisory Board Member, IRM India.

Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Pro Chancellor, JLU, said, “At JLU, we have always been at the forefront of integrating industry-relevant skills into our degrees. With risk management emerging as a critical field amid rapid technological change and global volatility, our collaboration with the world’s oldest and most prestigious ERM body empowers our students with globally recognized competencies to lead with risk intelligence across sectors and disciplines

Hersh Shah, CEO of IRM India Affiliate and India’s youngest enterprise risk expert, “This international affiliation with Jagran Lakecity University is more than a milestone—it’s a commitment to shaping globally competent, risk-intelligent leaders. As India advances its focus on internationalisation and future skills, our collaboration will strengthen multidisciplinary learning and innovation in risk management. Together, we will enable students to anticipate uncertainty, act with integrity, and lead with strategic foresight. This partnership ensures that graduates are equipped to transform risks into opportunities in an increasingly complex world.”

ERM, per the IRM, is an integrated, “joined-up” approach to understanding, analysing, and addressing risk across the whole organisation (and its extended networks) so objectives can be achieved. This means that ERM goes much beyond the traditional financial risk approach and covers study of the entire risk universe, making it relevant for business leaders across any sector, entrepreneurs, family business owners and even professionals in accounting, law, lifesciences, hospitality, engineering, technology, finance, operations, audit and more.

Universities interested in securing international affiliation with IRM India can submit their applications to IRM India’s Registrar at registrar@theirmindia.org