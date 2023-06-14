KC Pullaiah Foundation's 'I am a Salvager' Campaign Makes Strides in Plastic Waste Collection

In a remarkable display of environmental activism, the KC Pullaiah Foundation, in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the Government of Telangana, supported by KPC projects Ltd under its ESG component has successfully organised the "I am a Salvager" campaign on the 10th of June.

The campaign took place from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the parking space of Prasad's Multiplex, near BR Ambedkar Statue, Khairtabad, Hyderabad. Jayesh Ranjan IAS, the Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments, Government of Telangana, graced the event and delivered an impactful address to the two thousand school and college students who participated in the campaign. He highlighted the devastating impact of plastic pollution on the environment, particularly emphasising the distressing sight of Hussain Sagar, whose beauty is marred by plastic waste dumped near to the lake and its surrounding areas. Jayesh emphasised the collective responsibility to protect and preserve Hyderabad, a city known for its rich heritage and vibrant culture.

Hyderabad generates a staggering five hundred and eighteen (518) tonnes of plastic waste daily, according to the Telangana Pollution Control Board. The main objective of the "I am a Salvager" campaign was to address the theme of #BeatPlasticPollution head-on and raise awareness about the urgent need to tackle this environmental challenge.

The campaign received a special honour with the presence of Tejaswini Manogna, the brand ambassador of the event, K.Anil Kumar – Chairman & MD, KPC Projects Ltd, Hyderabad. PanduRanga Reddy, Chairman Sree Datta Institutions, Vibhav Reddy, Vice-Chairman, Sree Datta Institutions, Tejaswini Manogna led the gathering in taking an oath to protect Mother Nature, and the 2000 participants wholeheartedly pledged their commitment to the cause. Participants actively contributed to the campaign by bringing household plastic waste to the venue.

The KC Pullaiah Foundation accomplished an extraordinary feat by collecting an impressive two tonnes of plastic waste in a single day, demonstrating the power of collective action. To ensure proper recycling and management of the collected waste, the foundation partnered with Goodeebag, a waste management company specialising in micro segregation and recycling of dry waste.

In recognition of the dedicated efforts of the salvagers who collected substantial quantities of plastic waste, the foundation rewarded them generously. Divya from Hyderabad, who collected 53 kgs of plastic, was rewarded with a cash prize of Rs. 50,000, Swetha from Rangareddy, who collected 48 kgs, received a prize of Rs. 25,000, and Charishma from Rangareddy, who collected 28 kgs, was rewarded with Rs. 10,000. K. Anil Kumar, the Chairman of KPC Projects Ltd., has shared his vision to enhance and extend the "I am a Salvager" campaign for another year. He strongly believes in the campaign's potential and aims to collect a minimum of 200 tonnes of plastic waste by the end of June 2024.

The collective teamwork of CEO Dr Sudha Rani Challa and the team members of the KC Pullaiah Foundation was instrumental in the successful execution of the campaign.

The "I am a Salvager" campaign not only made a significant impact in terms of plastic waste collection but also fostered a sense of environmental consciousness and responsibility among the participants. The KC Pullaiah Foundation's unwavering commitment to social sustainability and its collaboration with esteemed organisations like UNEP and the Telangana government continue to pave the way for a greener, more inclusive future.

KC Pullaiah Foundation has been working tirelessly with a primary focus on youth development, women empowerment, orphan education, healthcare for the elderly and orphans, and the betterment of the livelihoods of differently-abled individuals for the past 15 years to promote social inclusivity for marginalised communities such as LGBTQ individuals, sex workers, people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV), and people living with disabilities (PLWD). KC Pullaiah Foundation has now embarked on the path of promoting environmental sustainability as well.

