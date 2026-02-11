Key Debt Collections Technology Platforms to Watch in 2026

Collections is no longer a back-office clean-up function—it’s where credit risk, customer experience and regulatory scrutiny converge. RBI-linked disclosures put unsecured retail loans at about ₹15.1 lakh crore outstanding as of March 31, 2025, including ₹2.95 lakh crore in credit cards. In October 2025, credit card spends were estimated at ₹2.15 lakh crore with 11.4 crore cards outstanding and ₹3.03 lakh crore in outstanding balances.

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As portfolios scale and products proliferate, collections leaders are also dealing with a more complex operating reality: multiple channels, multiple internal teams, and a growing dependence on external partners—all while borrower sensitivity and compliance expectations continue to rise. In 2026, the most closely tracked platforms are those that can run collections as a governed operating layer: consistent workflows, traceable actions, measurable partner performance, and a clean audit trail from first contact to closure.

1) Spocto X

Spocto X has emerged as one of the largest end-to-end debt collections platforms, with Agentic AI at its core—designed to run the full collections lifecycle across digital engagement, voice calling, agencies and field operations. As collections evolve from a single-vector focus on recovery efficiency to a multi-vector challenge spanning efficiency, cost and compliance, the platform is built to address these priorities within a single operating framework.

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Built as a collections operating system, Spocto X embeds agentic AI to drive policy-defined decisioning and workflow execution across segmentation, channel sequencing, agent routing and escalations, while maintaining a single source of truth for each borrower interaction. Spocto X cites ~3 crore+ customer touchpoints per day and 5.5 crore+ monthly accounts handled (≈66 crore annualised), and claims 8.9 crore+ accounts saved from becoming NPAs. The 2026 watchpoint is keeping decisioning explainable and auditable at scale.

2) Credgenics

Credgenics has built mindshare around digitising legal and litigation-linked recovery, while also offering broader collections platform functions across workflows, communications and operations. It is often evaluated where lenders want legal follow-through—notice management, case progression and status visibility—to sit inside one governed layer, reducing manual handoffs between collections teams, internal legal functions and external counsel. This legal-first angle becomes especially material in secured and post‑NPA books, where documentation quality and partner governance directly influence timelines.

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On a publicly stated scale, Credgenics says it handled 9.8 crore+ retail loan accounts in FY24 and has sent 100 crore+ omni-channel communications—equivalent to roughly 0.27 crore communications per day if spread across a year. The 2026 test is how effectively Credgenics can translate litigation outcomes and dispute signals back into strategy—so settlement options, prioritisation and escalation policies improve as a closed loop, not a separate “legal track.”

3) DPDzero

DPDzero is drawing attention with a positioning that blends technology-first collections with an explicit emphasis on borrower experience and ethical execution—an angle that appeals to lenders wary of reputational risk. The approach is not just on reach, but on ensuring cadence, tone and treatment stay consistent as scale increases, while reducing avoidable complaints and escalations.

DPDzero’s public indicators suggest early scale: it says it has engaged with 0.5 crore borrowers so far and is automating what used to take about 1,000 call‑centre agents. It also highlights ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification as part of its information-security posture. In 2026, the watchpoint is whether “AI-first” consistently translates into policy-constrained operations—where decisions remain explainable and integrations keep activity aligned with core loan and payment systems.

4) Resollect

Resollect is emerging as a platform to track for harder recovery problems—especially late-stage, asset-linked recovery, where execution extends beyond calls and messages into repossession coordination, auctions, vendor management and legal follow-through. These “hard bucket” journeys are multi-party and documentation-heavy, and timelines often stretch when handoffs and documentation remain fragmented. The platform’s focus is on bringing structure and traceability to repossession-to-auction workflows, where multiple vendors can otherwise create operational opacity.

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Resollect positions itself as an AI-driven platform designed to digitise NPA recovery, legal management and vendor/agency workflows. In public descriptions of its approach, it has stated that automated workflows can reduce manual tasks by up to 60% in parts of secured recovery execution—an indicator of where software is being used to remove process delays and strengthen compliance discipline. The 2026 bar in this lane will be transparency and governance: consistent documentation, tracked milestones, and measurable partner performance.

What will separate “tools” from “platforms” in 2026

Across lenders, the buying lens is shifting toward orchestration, governance and repeatability: can a platform execute coherently across channels, stay inside policy guardrails, and still scale without increasing reputational risk? The systems to watch will be those that make collections more predictable across products, regions, partners and borrower segments — while staying adaptable as regulation and borrower behaviour evolve.