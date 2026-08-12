Laxmipati Apparels' Next Growth Frontier: A Vision Led by Parth Sarawagi

The Laxmipati Group, under the leadership of the Group’s Managing Director, Sanjay Sarawagi, has over four decades of experience in India’s textile industry and has built up a strong reputation in the same. Through his focus on quality, size and long-term value building, the Group has made a mark within the entire textile value chain. Currently, Parth Sarawagi is continuing this legacy with the objective of positioning Laxmipati Apparels as an international clothing manufacturing platform.

Apparel manufacturing, for Parth, is an extension of the existing skills of the Group and not a new venture altogether. The Group already possesses the capability to deliver integrated solutions to clothing brands worldwide and offer spinning, texturising, weaving, knitting, processing, dyeing, printing, value adding and garment manufacturing services to these brands.

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Laxmipati Apparels has been established to cater to the growing demand of performance wear, athleisure, activewear and clothes made out of man-made fibres across the globe. In order to meet these ever-changing requirements, the company is making efforts in terms of infrastructure, technology and product innovation as the brands are looking for reliable manufacturing partners that can provide quality products in bulk.

₹670 crores have been invested in developing an advanced composite manufacturing campus. Apart from spinning, knitting, processing and clothing manufacturing operations, this fully integrated factory shall also include over 5,000 sewing machines. The facility will generate 100,000 pieces per day once it is up and running and also help create employment opportunities for more than 10,000 individuals. However, there is far more to the story of the manufacturing facility than additional production capacity alone.

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Human beings continue to be at the core of this transformation process. Over 80% of the total work force consists of women employees. The constant investment in skill enhancement, leadership development, employee welfare and housing facilities are all contributing towards building a workforce that is future-ready to meet international manufacturing standards.

As the Laxmipati Group gears up for its future expansion plans, Parth Sarawagi's objective is to establish more than just a manufacturing plant. It is his dream to build an integrated apparel platform which will combine the textile know-how of India with manufacturing, sustainability, innovation, and excellence.

Laxmipati Apparels is where the Laxmipati Group is moving ahead as a new growth driver for the future.