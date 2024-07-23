Leading Voices: 10 experts share their pre-budget thoughts

Manjul Wadhwa, CEO & Founder, Anagram Media Labs & Inflyx

The Union Budget 2024-2025 poses a pivotal moment for driving growth and innovation in advertising. The digital ecosystem is expecting a robust startup framework and allocating more funds for R&D, especially to advance the industry in AI. The Government shall focus on Financial incentives like grants, tax credits, and subsidies to support the SMEs and thereby, contribute to the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 by fostering technological advancements and a skilled workforce.

Sanyam Jain, Director, Thermowaste Solutions

Mr. Sanyam Jain, Director, Thermowaste Solutions- India’s Plastic Recycling Industry has been evolving since the inception of Swachh Bharat Mission and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) compliances, and Green Credit Program seems to be next stepping stone to further strengthen India’s Sustainability Goals. So, one key expectation from the government is to push the GCP by incentivizing sustainable practices across different sectors. One demand that plastic recycling industry has been making is of reduced indirect taxes on recycled products, we hope this budget will pave ways and push sales of recycled materials.

Asma Kahali, International Consultant and Director of Administration at Rimbaa Rayaa World Solutions Pte. Ltd., Singapore

"I am optimistic about India's Pre-Budget 2024-2025, especially under Prime Minister Modi. The significant defense budget and focus on indigenization and advanced technologies present vast opportunities for international collaborations. Additionally, increased investment in medical technology will enhance healthcare innovation. Rimbaa Rayaa World Solutions is excited to contribute to India's defense and healthcare modernization, leveraging our expertise in technology transfers and joint ventures."

Ketan Dala, Founder & MD, Katalyst Advisors.

Post-election, the focus is on job creation and rural upliftment, which are interconnected. A manufacturing boost is key for jobs, taking advantage of the China + 1 strategy. Expectations include reinstating the lower tax regime (17%) for new units within companies and extending the PLI scheme to emerging areas like semiconductors and EVs. Affordable housing, renewable energy, infrastructure, railways, ports, airports, defense, and digital industries like data centers are also likely to receive incentives.

Mayank Singhavi, CEO of Cosmos Financial Group

The Union Budget 2024-25 is pivotal for India's economic revival and job creation. Key strategies include enhancing vocational training and reforming education to meet market demands. Simplifying access to finance and support services for SMEs will foster entrepreneurship. Infrastructure investments, particularly in rural areas, will stimulate growth and employment. Revitalizing manufacturing through initiatives like "Make in India" and developing SEZs will boost industrial growth. Agricultural reforms and digital economy expansion will enhance productivity and create jobs. Flexible labor policies and public-private partnerships will further drive sustainable development, positioning India for a prosperous future.

Ankur Maheshwary, Founder, Masti Zone

As the government prepares to unveil the annual budget on July 23rd, we are hopeful for policies that further energize the Indian amusement, tourism and retail sectors. Enhanced support through reduced taxation and favorable regulations can significantly boost investment and innovation within our industry. We anticipate initiatives that not only encourage domestic manufacturing but also enhance technological adoption, aligning with the 'Make in India' vision. These steps will be crucial for companies like ours to expand more robustly and sustainably. As an entrepreneur, I look forward to measures that will facilitate easier funding, spur job creation, and solidify the foundation for the amusement industry's growth and contribution to the economy.

Raaghav Belavadi, Founder & CEO, Hype Luxury

As a Luxury business we expect government budget considerations such as favorable tax policies for luxury goods, incentives for sustainable practices, and support for digital transformation. Funding for skill development in the luxury sector, infrastructure improvements, and policies enhancing global trade relations are crucial. Additionally, anticipating any changes in import/export duties, labor laws, and consumer protection regulations will help in strategic planning and maintaining market competitiveness.

Harshvardhan Modi, Director of Maruti Exim

Investing in technological upgrades and advanced machinery for the textile sector is crucial. By allocating funds for technology upgradation schemes, we can significantly enhance productivity and product quality. Modernization of this sector will not only boost competitiveness but also contribute to the overall economic growth. We urge the government to prioritize these initiatives in the upcoming budget.

Parimal Mehhta , Founder of Blanckanvas

As the Founder of Blanckanvas, I see a bright future for business and fashion in India. Fashion shows are crucial for launching homegrown brands, showcasing creativity, and attracting global attention. Our industry is poised for growth, driven by demand for quality and originality. We are committed to nurturing talent and setting benchmarks in fashion. Achieving these goals requires substantial budget allocation for high-quality production, strategic marketing, and international collaborations to ensure long-term success.

Arun Shukla, President and Director, JK Lakshmi Cement

“At JK Lakshmi Cement, we eagerly anticipate the Union Budget 2024 to further propel India's development initiatives. As a key player in the construction materials domain, we hope the government will prioritize robust budgetary allocations and policy measures to bolster projects across the country. We welcome the Government of India's commitment to fostering growth, sustainability, and inclusivity. The significant increase in infrastructure outlay to INR 11.11 lakh crores and the emphasis on green growth demonstrate the government's pursuit of economic excellence."

“Sustainable and resilient development should be at the forefront of the budget's agenda. Furthermore, we expect the budget to address the pressing need for skilled manpower in the sector. Dedicated provisions for skill development and training programs will be instrumental in bridging the talent gap and ensuring the successful execution of ambitious projects. Aligned with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, we remain committed to contributing to the nation's economic excellence while creating opportunities across the ecosystem through accelerated growth."