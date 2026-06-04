Maison Twenty-Seven, by Bastian Hospitality in Partnership With Adani Airport Holdings, Brings Hospitality, Wellness And Community Together

Located adjacent to Terminal 2 of Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Maison Twenty-Seven has been developed through a partnership between Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and Bastian Hospitality, led by CEO & Founder Ranjit Bindra. Conceived as a hospitality-led lifestyle destination, the project brings together dining, wellness, fitness, entertainment and community within a single integrated environment.

Advertisement

Importantly, Maison Twenty-Seven is open to everyone. Guests do not need to be travelling through the airport to access the destination, allowing it to function as much for Ahmedabad's residents as it does for those arriving into the city. In doing so, it challenges conventional notions of airport-adjacent hospitality, positioning itself as a lifestyle destination designed around how people choose to spend their time today.

Conceived as an integrated hospitality and lifestyle ecosystem, Maison Twenty-Seven brings together multiple experiences within a single environment. Alongside dining, guests can engage with wellness-focused offerings including recovery therapies, fitness spaces, yoga studios and relaxation-led environments, creating a destination that caters to both social and personal wellbeing.

“Maison Twenty-Seven reflects where we believe hospitality is headed in India. Consumers today are looking for experiences that go beyond standalone dining or retail. Through our partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Limited, we wanted to create a destination that brings together hospitality, wellness, entertainment and community within a single ecosystem while also responding to the changing way people live, travel and connect,” says Ranjit Bindra, CEO & Founder, Bastian Hospitality.

Advertisement

The launch also reflects AAHL's broader vision of transforming airport precincts into vibrant urban ecosystems that extend beyond traditional transit infrastructure. As consumer expectations continue to evolve, airports are increasingly becoming gateways to larger hospitality, retail and lifestyle experiences, creating destinations that serve not only travellers but also the communities around them.

For Bastian Hospitality, Maison Twenty-Seven represents a natural evolution from destination dining towards more immersive, experience-led environments. Known for creating some of India's most recognised hospitality brands, the group is now expanding into spaces that combine hospitality, wellness and community engagement in more integrated ways.

The culinary programme continues to carry the signature Bastian Hospitality DNA, bringing together several of the group's much-loved offerings while introducing a broader ecosystem of experiences designed to encourage longer, more intentional engagement with the space.

Advertisement

The choice of Ahmedabad further strengthens the destination's positioning. As the city continues to emerge as one of India's most dynamic business and cultural centres, supported by the rapid growth of GIFT City and increasing international connectivity, it is witnessing growing demand for destinations that combine hospitality, wellness and social experiences in a more integrated manner.

Architecturally, Maison Twenty-Seven has been designed to encourage discovery, interaction and lingering. Rather than following the conventions of traditional airport hospitality, the destination unfolds through a series of interconnected experiences spanning dining, wellness, fitness and entertainment, creating an environment that feels equally suited to a business meeting, a leisurely afternoon or a social gathering.

At a broader level, Maison Twenty-Seven signals how airport-adjoining developments in India may continue to evolve in the years ahead. No longer viewed solely as infrastructure for movement, these spaces are increasingly becoming part of larger lifestyle ecosystems shaped around how modern consumers live, work, travel and connect.

In doing so, Maison Twenty-Seven reimagines what hospitality can look like at the edge of a city. Rather than simply serving those in transit, it has been designed as a destination in its own right; one where residents, professionals, travellers and communities can come together to dine, unwind, connect and experience the city in a new way.