Market Research Society of India elects new managing committee with Nitin Kamat as president

Market Research Society of India (MRSI), the country's leading industry-led market research body, announced the formation of its new Managing Committee for the 2024-2027 tenure. Nitin Kamat, Chief Growth & Partnerships Officer at TAM Media Research Pvt. Ltd., was elected as the new President, succeeding Paru Minocha, Managing Director of South Asia Insights Division at Kantar.

Kamat previously served as the Treasurer for MRSI’s Managing Committee from 2022 to 2024 and was also part of the MRSI’s ISEC Committee.

The new Managing Committee, elected at MRSI’s 36th Annual General Meeting on June 27, 2024, in Mumbai, includes Puneet Avasthi and Shuvadip Banerjee as Vice-Presidents, Anila Vinayak as Secretary, and Parijat Chakraborty as Treasurer.

MRSI’s Managing Committee comprises representatives from research agencies, research users, and service providers in the market research industry. The newly elected committee aims to continue promoting, protecting, improving, and propagating the highest quality standards in market research, thereby establishing India as a dominant force in the global market research industry. Over the next few years, MRSI plans to capitalize on recent successes while fostering a collaborative network for its members, enabling effective knowledge and resource sharing. Additionally, MRSI will focus on developing the next generation of market research professionals and instilling pride in the impactful work of the Indian market research industry.

Outgoing President Paru Minocha congratulated Nitin Kamat and expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her committee. She highlighted key initiatives such as the launch of the Socio-economic Classification System (ISEC) and the Market Sizing report of FY 2022-23, which have set a new direction for MRSI’s vision. Paru wished the new committee the best under Kamat’s leadership.

The former Managing Committee focused on three pillars: building Profile, building Pride, and building Network and reach. They successfully implemented the new ISEC, adopted by stakeholders like The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), ITC, HUL, Marico, Dabur India, research agencies including Kantar, IPSOS, and key media agencies. MRSI also indicated that the market research sector recorded positive growth and will announce The Indian Research & Insights Industry 2024 Update in September 2024.

As the newly elected President, Nitin Kamat emphasized the importance of engaging new minds to maintain and elevate industry standards. He aims to build on MRSI’s pillars of Profile, Pride, and Network, adding a crucial fourth pillar: Trust. Kamat plans to strengthen global connections, deepen government relations, and encourage active participation from regional players. He is confident in achieving these goals with the support of the new committee members.

The new Managing Committee for the 2024-2027 term includes:

Abhinav Goel - Nestle India

Amitabh Mishra - Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Anila Vinayak - Hindustan Unilever Limited

Ankit Dhanuka - Robas Research

Arindam Bhattacharya - Lucid (A Cint Group Company)

Dixit Chanana - Toluna | MetrixLab – India

Geetika Kambli - Future Factory

Girish Upadhyay - Axis My India

Nandita Singh - Purple Audacity

Nitin Kamat - TAM Media Research Pvt. Ltd.

Parijat Chakraborty - Ipsos Research Pvt. Ltd.

Paru Minocha - Kantar

Prashant Kolleri - NielsenIQ India Pvt. Ltd

Preet Doshi - Amazon India

Puneet Avasthi - Kantar

Sathyamurthy Namakkal - AIMO Marketing Services LLP (DataPOEM)

Saurabh Aggarwal - Knowledge Excel

Saurin Shah - Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Shuvadip Banerjee - ITC Limited

Vishal Anam - Datamatics

Vivek Malhotra - TV Today Network Ltd.



Formed in 1988, the Market Research Society of India (MRSI) is a unique, dynamic, not-for-profit autonomous market research body. It represents a large fraternity of research suppliers and users across India and works with ESOMAR to bring Indian industry’s voice to the global forum. MRSI aims to uphold the highest quality standards of professionalism in the market research industry and serves as a platform for marketing and insight professionals to come together, follow a code of conduct, and showcase industry developments and innovations. Members include marketing and social research users, providers, innovators, and support service organizations, holistically representing the industry's interests.