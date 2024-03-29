Maruti Swift vs Tata Altroz comparison - Which one is better?

The compact size and seamless, easy manoeuvrability make hatchbacks immensely popular in India. Ever since their advent, hatchbacks have enjoyed immense prominence because they are well-suited for navigating crowded cities as well as narrow lanes. So, for urban commuters who plan to invest in a new hatchback, options are endless.

The hatchback domain dominates India's car market. The two most popular variants are Maruti Swift and Tata Altroz.

An Overview of Tata Altroz and Swift – Outlining their On-Road Prices

The most popular premium hatchback among Indian car enthusiasts is – Tata Altroz. This model has a functional interior and an eye-catching external style. You can get a dynamic exterior with an innovative design. Altroz comes with a bold appearance yet maintains its traditional hatchback glories. The ISOFIX child seat mounts and reverse parking sensors are some pluses. Here are a few things to note about the Altroz on road price in Delhi:

Tata Altroz's base model comes at ₹ 7.22 lakhs.

Its top-notch diesel manual model is available at ₹ 12.53 lakhs.

The CNG variant is an economical option and is priced at ₹ 8.54 lakhs to ₹ 12.22 lakhs.

Its automatic variant with the DCT option is available at ₹ 9.42 lakhs.

Swift's third-generation car is currently dominating the sales charts. Its sporty styling comes at a decent price tag. Swift's new variant comes with excellent features and sharpened edges. One thing constant with this model is the Swift DNA. It seems fans really love the old sporty and agile look, but this time, it comes with a sophisticated appeal. Here's everything about the on-road Maruti Swift price:

Suzuki Swift's base model is priced at ₹ 6.55 lakhs.

The top model (top-end ZXi+ AMT petrol) comes at ₹ 9.91 lakhs.

The CNC variant arrived at ₹ 8.78 lakhs.

The automatic version ranges between ₹ 8.38 lakhs and ₹ 9.91 lakhs.

The above cost figures are on-road prices in Delhi.

Tata Altroz vs Swift – Comparing the Interior, Exterior, And Engine

It isn't easy to compare the Tata Altroz and Maruti Swift just by narrating certain key features. Their different target markets and design philosophies speak a lot of Tata Motor's and Maruti's hard-earned reputation with which these brands have crafted the vehicles.

As a high-end hatchback, the Altroz emphasises elegant styling and roomy cabins. Swift, on the other hand, appeals to a wider audience looking for dependability and affordability by emphasising fuel efficiency and urban utility.

In short, both have comparable prices and sophisticated amenities, but they differ in ways that appeal to different types of customers.

Tata Altroz

Altroz boasts a stylish and bold appearance. Altogether, this car maintains the traditional hatchback vibe. Engine-wise, the 1.2-litre non-turbo petrol and a turbo-petrol variant are safe choices. However, you can also find a 1.5-litre diesel powerhouse. All these variants are smooth and responsive with five-gear manual transmission. You can find a CNG version fuelled by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and mated with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Altroz's sharp front grille blends in excellently with its sleek headlamps. The excellent design implements the headlamps and grille as a layer over its front bumper. It would be a mistake not to mention the bonnet – the sharp creases exuding a sporty look.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Swift's third-generation car has received critical acclaim in the car industry. In addition to the exterior design philosophy, you'll find excellent elements inside the car. On your first glimpse of the vehicle, those dual-tone alloy wheels will grab your attention.

Don't forget to have a look at the projector headlamps that enliven the design. The brand tells a tale of its vision by redefining the dashboard. In addition, you will find a flat-bottom steering wheel that re-establishes a sporty look to the interior. You can also find an analogue instrument cluster with a small digital display. Under the hood, you will find these features:

A front-mounted engine

Four valves per cylinder

Maximum power of 89.73 bhp at 6000 rpm

A torque output of 113 Nm at 4400 rpm

If you select the petrol engine, it is coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the automatic option complements the five-speed AMT. Its CNG model is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The manual transmission variant comes with 23.2 kmpl mileage.

Determining the pricing is your foundation step toward the car-buying process. So, despite considering the features and functionalities, you should never go wrong with the budget. It's important to have a budget. However, what's more important is to understand your requirements and whether they align with how much you can afford.

Wrapping up

As a potential buyer, you may have several questions regarding your purchase. But hopefully, this comparison post has clarified your major doubts. Ultimately, your driving needs determine which car is best for you (Swift or Altroz). Hence, using the above comparisons, you may select the option that best suits your requirements and tastes.