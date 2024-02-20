Modi's guarantee: sunrise of good governance in Chhattisgarh

On November 1, 2000, the state of Chhattisgarh came into existence as the 26th state of the Republic of India.

Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai took over the reins of the state on December 13, 2023. As soon as he took over the reins, good governance started rising in the state.

The state government is moving ahead with the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, in a short period of 2 months, many steps were taken for the progress and prosperity of every section of the society through many public welfare decisions.

The popularity graph of the government is increasing rapidly. The main reason for this is to bring clean administration and transparency in government work.

Every citizen of the state, whether urban or rural, is aware of the welfare thinking of the state government. People's confidence in the government is increasing. In a short period, the state government has taken concrete steps towards fulfilling the promises made to the people, due to which a new era of justice, relief and development has started in the state. The state government is engaged day and night in serving the public with the resolve of service, good governance, security and development.

As soon as the Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai government took oath, in the first cabinet, it was decided to build permanent houses for 18 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana. Under the Krishak Unnati Yojana in the state, the government will keep the promise of purchasing 21 quintals of paddy per acre and a transparent and easy arrangement for purchasing paddy was also made.

This year, the record of highest paddy purchase so far has been established in Chhattisgarh. The state government took a major decision to extend the deadline for paddy procurement from January 31 to February 4. Lakhs of farmers of the state got benefit from this decision of the government.

A record purchase of 144.92 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been made at support price. Taking a big decision in the interest of the youth, the state government has decided to conduct a CBI investigation into the PSC Recruitment Examination Year 2022 case.

The relaxation period of maximum age limit for recruitment in government services for local residents of Chhattisgarh has been extended by five years. Many youth will benefit from this decision of the government and they will be afresh prepared for competitions in every field.

On Good Governance Day, 25th December, the birthday of former Prime Minister of India Bharat Ratna Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the difference amount of Rs 3, 716 crore, the outstanding bonus of 2 years of paddy, has been transferred to the bank accounts of more than 12 lakh farmers.

Through Pradhan Mantri Tribal Tribal Justice Maha Abhiyan (PM Janman), PVTGs i.e. specially backward tribal groups (Baiga, Kamar, Pahari Korwa, Birhor and Abujhmadiya) are being provided basic facilities like permanent houses, link roads, construction of hostels, pure drinking water, electrification. The state government is committed towards construction of multi-purpose centres, Anganwadi centers and Van Dhan centres, establishment of mobile towers, and making people full of vocational education and skills.

The state government has decided to provide tendu leaf collection remuneration of Rs 5500 per standard bag. The state government will give top priority to strengthening the means of livelihood from all minor forest produce including tendu leaves, mahua, tamarind. For the financial year 2024-25, a budget provision of Rs 4,500 crore has been made for tap connections to provide free pure drinking water to 50 lakh rural families of the state. Deendayal Upadhyay: A provision has been made in the budget to provide annual assistance of Rs 10,000 to landless agricultural labourers.

Respecting maternal power, all possible steps will be taken for the respect, self-respect, self-reliance and safety of mothers and sisters. For their health, education and nutrition, the state government has implemented Mahtari Vandan Yojana with the aim of promoting women empowerment. Under this, an initiative has been started to fulfill the promise of providing annual financial assistance of Rs 12,000.

Respecting the curiosity and immense devotion of the people towards the life of the idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya Dham, the state government has decided to start Ramlala Darshan Scheme, under this every year thousands of people visit Ayodhya Dham and Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Prayag. Raj's pilgrimage will be conducted. It has been decided to provide electricity up to 400 units per month at half price to ordinary families.

The state government has decided to provide free rice till December 2028 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. Under this scheme in Chhattisgarh, monthly entitlement rice will be given to 67 lakh 94 thousand Antyodaya, Priority, Single Destitute and Disabled ration card holders.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has played a big role in making the lives of women easier. Under this, more than 36 lakh new gas connections have been issued so far in the state. An action plan is being made to develop the five major Shaktipeeths of Chhattisgarh, Kudargarh, Chandrapur, Ratanpur, Dantewada and Dongargarh on the lines of Chardham. Rajim Kumbh (Kalpa) will be organized to re-identify Rajim Mela, the confluence of three rivers, at the national level. For the coordinated development of Chhattisgarh, a budget provision of Rs 300 crore has been made for the construction of railway line from Katghora to Dogarhgarh.

To improve the living standard of three crore people of Chhattisgarh, a budget provision of Rs 1 lakh 47 thousand 446 crore has been made by the state government for the year 2024-25. This budget is a budget that will ensure inclusive development of all sections and realize the dream of developed Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh of Amrit Kaal will play a leading role in achieving Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's goal of building a developed India by the year 2047.