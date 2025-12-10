'Looking forward to serving India': Elon Musk after officials meet Jyotiraditya Scindia

SpaceX chief Elon Musk on Wednesday said he is looking forward to bringing Starlink’s satellite-based internet service to India. Responding to a post about Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s meeting with Starlink executives, Musk wrote on X, “Looking forward to serving India with @Starlink!”

Earlier in the day, Scindia met Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX Vice President Lauren Dreyer and other senior officials to discuss expanding satellite-powered last-mile internet connectivity across India.

“It was a pleasure to meet @LaurenDreyer, Vice President of @Starlink Business Operations (SpaceX), and the senior leadership team to discuss advancing satellite-based last-mile access across India,” Scindia said on X.

He said satellite connectivity will play a key role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a digitally empowered nation, particularly by improving access in underserved regions.

“As we work to advance PM @narendramodi ji’s vision of a digitally empowered India, satellite technology will be crucial in extending connectivity to remote and rural areas and ensuring digital inclusion drives broader development,” he added.

Starlink charges

According to various news reports, Starlink has set the monthly subscription at Rs 8,600 along with a Rs 34,000 one-time hardware fee, which is far higher than the tariffs offered by domestic broadband operators such as Airtel and Reliance Jio. Starlink said the premium pricing reflects the reliability of its satellite network, which it claims delivers “over 99.9% uptime”, functions in all weather conditions, and requires minimal setup. Users can expect unlimited data and a 30-day trial, with the company promoting a simple setup: “Just plug in and start using.”

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite-based internet service, uses a network of low-Earth-orbit satellites to deliver high-speed connectivity in remote and underserved regions. The company received regulatory clearance from IN-SPACe in June, along with licences to offer GMPCS, VSAT and ISP Category-A services in India. Maharashtra has become the first state to partner with Starlink, signing an LOI to bring satellite internet to rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Starlink reportedly secured a five-year licence from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in July, allowing it to offer commercial satellite internet in India. The company is now positioning itself to tap both residential and enterprise demand in the growing satellite broadband market.