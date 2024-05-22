Motilal Oswal Financial Services strengthens its ties with Malad by naming the local metro station ‘Motilal Oswal Malad West'

Motilal Oswal Financial Services, a leading diversified financial services company, has partnered with MMRDA to brand the local metro station close to its office hub in Mumbai. This strategic alliance not only boosts Motilal Oswal's visibility but also dials up pride among its many employees who work in its five offices around the metro station.

Motilal Oswal's 25-year association with Malad has been a cornerstone of their impressive business growth.

What makes this initiative special is, rather than the usual passive branding, the Marketing Team at Motilal Oswal embraced the metro stations as a dynamic activation platform, strengthening its positioning as a progressive brand committed to the community's financial well-being.

Strategically located Wealth Creation Booths at the station are manned by knowledgeable personnel to engage travellers and equip them with valuable financial insights.

Seamlessly integrated with the metro travel experience, the branding emphasizes that wealth creation is a crucial destination for every commuter. Motilal Oswal seeks to establish itself as a trusted ally in commuters' financial journeys, ensuring that each interaction fosters strengthening the brand’s relevance to modern commuters. Hence the advertising line: Agla Station, Wealth Creation!

What makes it special is that the Creative & Media Strategy, as well as execution, was driven by the in-house creative, copy, design and media teams at MOFSL. Strong ambient media visibility around the station augments the branding milestone, core thought (Wealth Creation) and visibility of the mother brand (through metro train wrap)

Hyperlocal augmentation through influencers, micro publishers/ pages and employee ambassadors further adds to the reach and connect.

Through this multi-media activation, the Marketing Team at Motilal Oswal has demonstrated how to optimally embrace the next-stage paradigm shift of commuting - the metro ecosystem. Future-ready, innovative and adaptive brands naturally gravitate towards being a part of the experience ecosystem of evolving modern customers. And brand Motilal Oswal has rolled out that as their investors evolve, they will be right there to partner them and be a visible part of their everyday life.

Mr Motilal Oswal, Group MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "Our acquisition of the station branding rights for Malad West Metro Station marks a significant milestone for us. With our expanding footprint in Malad, including offices in Palm Spring, Interface 7, and Interface 11, accommodating over 4000 employees, we are deeply rooted in this thriving community."

Echoing his views, Ajay Menon, MD & CEO of Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, remarked, "Our partnership with Malad West Metro Station not only reinforces our strong ties with the local community but also improves our visibility to the Metro train travellers. Through our station branding efforts, we are dedicated to fostering financial literacy and empowering investors with research-backed insights, enabling informed investment decisions among the masses.”