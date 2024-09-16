motorola Edge 50 Neo Price Unveiled: Specs, Features, and Launch Details

After debuting in the European markets in August, motorola Edge 50 Neo is all set to arrive in India. motorola has announced the launch date of the smartphone in India while also confirming its features, specifications, and colour options. Notably, the Indian model will remain similar to its European counterpart—both in terms of design and specifications. Once launched this month, the smartphone will join the existing line-up of motorola mobiles like the base Edge 50 model and the Edge 50 Pro.

motorola Edge 50 Neo: Launch date in India

After its European launch, the moto Edge 50 Neo is ready to make a splash in the Indian market on September 16, 2024 at 12 PM IST through e-commerce platforms. motorola Edge 50 Neo will be launched in four mesmerising shades: Latte, Grisaille, Nautical Blue, and Poinciana.

motorola Edge 50 Neo: Feature review

motorola Edge 50 Neo will feature a super-lux vegan leather body designed to look and feel premium. Marketed as India’s lightest military-grade certified smartphone, moto Edge 50 Neo is ready to endure anything. The MIL-810H-certified handset has passed through rigorous military testing to ensure it withstands accidental drops, extreme temperatures, tropical humidity, vibration, shocks, and freezing temperatures. Completed with an IP68-rated body, the model enjoys ample dust and splash resistance.

Edge 50 Neo ships with Android 14-based Hello UI, which is simple, intuitive, and highly customisable. As a motorola Edge 50 Neo user, you can enjoy five years of worry-free OS and security upgrades to always stay ahead of the curve. Talking about spearheading trends, this latest motorola smartphone also stands out with its cutting-edge generative AI. Features like AI Style Sync help you customise wallpapers, while ones like the AI Magic Canvas allow you to generate images based on text prompts.

Apart from leading the AI revolution in smartphones, moto Edge Neo 50 offers the following innovative features:

● Display: The smartphone will flaunt a 6.4-inch 1.5K OLED display with a high pixel density of 2670 x 1220 pixels. This 120Hz LTPO adaptive 10-bit display boasts a peak brightness of 3,000 nits to enliven the entire colour spectrum even under direct sunlight. Additionally, the screen gets Gorilla Glass 3 protection against drops and SGS eye protection for optimised eye comfort.

● Processor and RAM: moto Edge 50 Neo draws power from the Mediatek Dimensity 7300 chipset for effortless multitasking. For swift app juggles and zero glitches, the smartphone will be offered in 8GB and 12GB LPDDR4X RAM variants.

● Storage: The smartphone comes in two storage options. The 8GB RAM variant comes with 256GB of internal memory, while the 12GB model packs 512GB of UFS3.1 storage.

● Camera: Designed to capture the world with pristine clarity, the moto Edge 50 Neo boasts a 50MP UltraPixel primary camera with OIS support, a 13MP ultra-wide/macro lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical and 30x digital zoom support. The primary camera uses a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor to bring out nuances in every shot, while the other two fine-tune wide shots and capture pro-level portraits. The phone features a 32MP selfie lens with 4K video-recording capabilities for vloggers.

● Battery: Under its stylish hood, the motorola Edge 50 Neo packs a 4,310 mAh battery with a 68W Turbopower wired charging feature. The phone also flaunts 15W wireless charging capabilities for wire-free convenience.

motorola Edge 50 Neo: Key specifications at a glance

Here’s a quick overview of the key specifications of motorola Edge 50 Neo:

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 RAM 8GB, 12GB ROM 256GB, 512GB Display 6.4-inch LTPO OLED FHD+ screen Rear Camera 50MP + 13MP + 10MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,310 mAh Network 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G Other features IP68 protection, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, in-display fingerprint sensor, Moto Secure, Moto Connect Dimensions (L x B x D) 154.1 mm x 71.2 mm x 8.1 mm Weight 171 gm

motorola Edge 50 Neo: Price

Motorola Edge 50 Neo’s sale price in India will be announced on 16th September at the launch event. However, since the handset is priced at 499 EUR in select European markets (roughly around Rs. 46,500), it is expected to be a mid-premium handset in India.

