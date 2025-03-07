Mukka Proteins Limited Reports Strong Post-IPO Recovery, Revenue and Profit at Record High with 151% Surge in Q3 FY2024-25

Mukka Proteins Limited (NSE: MUKKA), India’s leading producer of fish meal, fish oil, and soluble paste, has announced the audited financial results for the third quarter of FY2024-25, which ended on February 14, 2025. The company reported a 151% year-on-year increase in net profit for the third quarter of FY2024-25.

Q3 FY2024-25 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: ₹308.95 crore (a significant improvement over H1 FY2024-25)

Net Profit: ₹26.26 crore (up 151% YoY)

Profit Margin: 8.5% (up from 2.0% YoY)

Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹0.88 (up from ₹0.48 YoY)

Commenting on the results, K Mohammed Haris, Managing Director & CEO, said, "We have achieved a remarkable recovery while driving sustainable growth despite navigating one of the highest Total Allowable Catch (TAC) limits in Peru, which impacted pricing. Our focus on efficiency through a cost-effective production model and a diversified customer base has enabled us to maintain profitability. As India's largest fish meal and oil producer, we are committed to strengthening our global presence and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders. We are intent on scaling production, diversifying product offerings, and expanding into new international markets to further solidify our role in the global food security chain."

Debuting on March 7, 2024, in the stock market, Mukka Proteins Limited has navigated market fluctuations while ensuring consistent profitability and sustainable growth. The first half of FY2024-25 was impacted by delayed fishing quotas in Peru, the world's largest fishmeal producer. However, in Q3 FY2024-25, Peru issued one of the highest Total Allowable Catch (TAC) limits in decades, leading to record-high fish catch volumes. This led to temporary oversupply in the market, causing a decline in fishmeal prices in global markets.

According to industry reports, the global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market is estimated at USD 9.27 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 16.28 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.93% during the forecast period (2025-2030).

About Mukka Proteins Limited

A Three-Star Export House, Mukka Proteins Limited is India’s largest producer of fish meal, fish oil, and soluble paste, playing a key role in global food security. The company supplies high-quality protein ingredients to the aquaculture, poultry, and pet food industries worldwide. With a strong domestic and international presence, Mukka Proteins remains committed to sustainable growth and innovation in the animal nutrition sector. Furthermore, Mukka Proteins is innovating new-age businesses in the circular economy and alternative proteins like insect meal and oil from black soldier larvae.