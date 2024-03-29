New age meets experience – Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue compared

A car brand only becomes popular among car owners and enthusiasts if it stays committed to excellence and innovation. The two most significant examples are Hyundai and Tata Motors. While Hyundai's history needs no introduction, Tata Motors' commitment to improving its engine and safety features makes it a strong competitor against South Korean car makers.

The Rivalry between Nexon and Venue – Which One Wins the Bet?

Ever since Nexon's advent, Tata Motors has witnessed an upsurge in its prominence. This compact SUV is now India's top-notch car that captured the hearts of many car owners and first-time buyers. The winning combination of sophisticated design and strong build quality make up the cabin and body features. Then comes the advanced features with which Tata Motors has played the right cards.

Given the tough competition, Hyundai's Venue grabs customers' attention with its striking design and dynamic performance. Altogether, this car has become the crowd's favourite choice. Those seeking adventure in road trips can consider investing in this car. In a nutshell, both these cars are a unique blend of innovation and affordability.

So, picking up one becomes really tough for buyers. While features and functionalities are almost similar, the price tags deserve special attention. If you are confused between the two variants, it's time you decide by reading everything about on-road and ex-showroom prices from below.

Here's a short explanation of the difference between ex-showroom prices and the on-road prices of Nexon and Venue. After this, you can learn more about the features and car prices.

Difference between On-Road and Ex-Showroom Prices of Venue and Nexon

The two most significant terms you will come across are on-road prices and ex-showroom prices once you enter the car market and search for cars under your budget. Ideally, the main difference between ex-showroom and on-road prices is the additional costs spent in addition to the basic prices.

The ex-showroom pricing is the total amount that you pay the car manufacturer for your chosen vehicle. This implies that taxes and registration costs are not included. It also excludes additional fees and insurance payments.

On-road prices, on the contrary, comprise additional fees. Interestingly, the car's on-road pricing offers an accurate idea of the entire amount you need to invest. Thus, as someone who is planning to acquire their first automobile, knowing this distinction is key to making the right decision. Now that you understand how ex-showroom and on-road costs differ – let's examine each one separately.

Factors Affecting On-Road Prices of Vehicles

Regarding the Nexon and Tata Nexon price on road, you need to understand which factors determine the final expense. That stated, let's find out the top aspects that determine the amount of on-road price of the car:

The Vehicle's Ex-Showroom Price

Firstly, the ex-showroom price is the base price of your selected car. The carmaker sets the amount. It serves as the beginning point for calculating the cost.

Road Taxes

The tax amount depends from one state to another. It gets calculated depending on the fuel type and ex-showroom price of the vehicle.

Insurance

Now, the insurance plan is another crucial aspect that's compulsory for all vehicles in India. The premium gets calculated depending on parameters such as:

Value of the car

Engine displacement

The age of the insured

Driving history of the insured

Registration Charges

Now, registration charges cover the expenses of registering a vehicle with the local transportation authority. It needs a few documents.

Additional Features

Extras or accessories and customisations may improve the car's overall on-road price. After understanding the aspects, you may earn your ownership, considering your preferences and budget.

Nexon vs Hyundai On-Road Price in Delhi

The on-road price of Tata's Nexon in Delhi is Rs. 9.07 lakhs considering the base model. For high-end variants, you would have to spend Rs. 18.19 lakhs for the high-end. Let's find out the on-road prices in Delhi from the mentioned table below:

The Venue's ex-showroom price is Rs. 7.89 lakhs for its base model. On the other hand, its top model comes at a price tag of Rs. 13.48 lakhs. Let's find out the Hyundai Venue on road price:

Final Words

The never-ending battle between SUVs gives car owners a hint toward improved technological features that are set to arrive with upcoming models. Automakers have started to consider technology, performance, and designs to deliver the premium result.

Since Nexon and Venue both give tough competition to one another, a prospective car buyer should conduct a survey on the prices before choosing the best model.

Compared to Tata Nexon, it seems Venue is a bit better in terms of comfort features. But ultimately, the decision depends on an individual's personal preference and driving experience.