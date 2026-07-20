NYC Real Estate Services Giant Alliance Partners with HireQuotient to Automate Talent Engine

Alliance Building Services, one of the largest and most prominent commercial facility services providers in the New York metropolitan area, has partnered with AI tech startup HireQuotient. The facilities giant has deployed HireQuotient’s AI-native Applicant Tracking System (ATS), EasySource, to automate its high-volume recruitment, compliance, and onboarding operations

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In traditional, labor-intensive industries, maintaining service levels across vast physical footprints is an operational bottleneck constantly threatened by high employee turnover and administrative friction. The partnership, which went live two months ago, represents a shift from legacy database management to real-time, predictive talent acquisition in specialized service sectors.

Unsnarling the Legacy Software Knot

Founded in 1992, Alliance Building Services manages more than 60 million square feet of premium commercial real estate, major transit hubs, and iconic sports venues like Citi Field. Recruiters must continuously source, background-check, and onboard heavily regulated personnel, such as licensed security guards and union building superintendents, under tight operational deadlines.

Prior to integrating HireQuotient's platform, the talent acquisition team at Alliance operated in a fragmented software environment with many manual processes which were time consuming and exhausting for human recruiters.

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Hand-in-Hand Implementation

Recognizing that rigid enterprise software often fails when forced onto existing business operations, HireQuotient opted for an intensive, high-touch deployment model. During the initial phase, HireQuotient’s implementation specialists spent three weeks on-site at Alliance’s Manhattan headquarters. This in-person mapping allowed the engineers to study how the recruiting team handled job syndication, credentialing, shift compliance, and union-specific onboarding details.

Over the subsequent two weeks, HireQuotient customized EasySource's underlying models to match Alliance's exact workflow.

The results were immediate and measurable. During an initial two-week window following the deployment, the recruiting team closed multiple specialized, highly regulated roles. This represented a sixty (60%) percent faster average cycle time-to-hire.

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Furthermore, HireQuotient’s unified onboarding module successfully replaced the company's legacy stack reducing the time required to process new hires

The Science of Longevity: Event-Driven and Closed-Loop AI

Beyond superficial automation, the technological backbone of HireQuotient’s platform addresses the root causes of high-volume recruiting failures: system latency and early-stage employee churn.

Unlike traditional applicant tracking systems that rely on scheduled batch processes to synchronize data across payroll and HR platforms, EasySource utilizes a real-time, event-driven architecture. Within this framework, every candidate action - whether uploading a certification or clearing a compliance check - emits an immediate event payload that automatically triggers the next stage of the workflow. For example, when a security officer's license verification is cleared, the system instantly generates their onboarding package and sends an automated mobile notification without requiring a recruiter to manually initiate the transfer.

Crucially, the platform tackles early-stage attrition - where new hires quit within the first 90 days - by employing a "backward and forward loop" integration. The system continuously pulls downstream post-hire retention and shift-performance data from Alliance’s scheduling and payroll systems. This downstream data is then fed backward into the top-of-funnel sourcing and screening models.

By continuously analyzing the attributes of employees who stay with the company long-term, the platform dynamically retrains its screening filters. If the AI detects that factors such as role-clarity comprehension, commute stability, and specific behavioral alignment correlate with longer tenure, it automatically adjusts its top-funnel sourcing parameters to prioritize candidates with similar profiles.

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"We designed our AI-native ATS to transition HR from static database management to a dynamic, real-time intelligence engine," says Smarthveer Sidana, Founder & CEO of HireQuotient. "In high-volume sectors like facility services, speed and quality cannot be a trade-off. By linking top-of-funnel screening with real-world retention data through a closed-loop architecture, we help enterprises like Alliance build stable workforces and protect their bottom line."

Executive Leadership Driving the Shift

The adoption of AI-native systems at this scale requires leadership capable of bridging the gap between traditional operational demands and modern data science. The transformation at Alliance was spearheaded by Marcon, who joined the firm in 2023 with a clear mandate to scale operations through technology.

Holding an MBA in HR Management and advanced certifications in Strategic HR Leadership from Cornell University, Marcon spent over 16 years building talent acquisition programs at global technology and financial enterprises, including Google, Amazon, and Bloomberg. Her analytical background made her highly receptive to HireQuotient's data-driven, predictive model.

"Managing a vast physical and operational footprint in a market as demanding as New York City requires exceptional speed and complete compliance," says Marcon. "By deploying HireQuotient, we have replaced fragmented administrative work with a cohesive, event-driven workflow. This implementation has significantly reduced our hiring cycle, allowing our team to focus on strategic human interactions. The technology is not merely an administrative utility; it is a foundational pillar of our modern human resources strategy."