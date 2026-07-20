Indo-MIM IPO opens on July 23; check all key details including price band, lot size & more

Indo-MIM, a Bengaluru-based manufacturer of precision engineering components using metal injection moulding technology, has fixed a price band of Rs 461-485 per share for its Rs 3,800 crore initial public offering. The IPO will open for subscription on July 23. Anchor investor bidding will begin on July 22, while the public issue will close on July 27.

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The basis of allotment will be finalised on July 28, with refunds and credit of equity shares scheduled for July 29. The company is slated to list on the stock exchanges on July 30. It combines a Rs 500 crore fresh issue with an OFS of up to Rs 3,312 crore, and the company plans to use part of the proceeds to reduce debt ahead of its proposed listing on July 30.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 3,312 crore by existing shareholders and promoters. Under the OFS, Green Meadows Investments will sell 6.05 crore shares, Anuradha Koduri will offload 54.59 lakh shares, and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras will sell 23.07 lakh shares.

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Indo-MIM had earlier reduced the size of the IPO. The fresh issue was cut to Rs 500 crore from the earlier proposed Rs 1,000 crore, while the offer for sale was reduced from 12.96 crore shares. At the upper end of the price band, Indo-MIM will command a post-listing market capitalisation of around Rs 23,981.4 crore.

Indo-MIM has 15 manufacturing facilities across India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Mexico. The company claims to be the world’s largest manufacturer of precision engineering components using metal injection moulding technology, with a 6.8 per cent market share. It caters to the automotive, defence, medical, consumer and aerospace sectors through more than 9,000 product types.

The company plans to use Rs 400 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue to repay borrowings, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. As of May 2026, its consolidated outstanding borrowings stood at Rs 1,212.3 crore.

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Indo-MIM reported a 26 per cent year-on-year rise in profit to Rs 533.5 crore in fiscal 2026, while revenue increased 26 per cent to Rs 4,193 crore. The merchant bankers to the issue are HDFC Bank, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and SBI Capital Markets, while MUFG Intime is the registrar. The shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE.