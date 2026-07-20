CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march: Anti-riot vehicles, 5,000 personnel deployed; traffic advisory in Delhi

Delhi Police has implemented extensive security and traffic measures across the national capital's high-security zone ahead of the Monsoon Session, following the Cockroach Janata Party's proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament. The march is planned to protest alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, demand education reforms, and call for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Special traffic arrangements have been made in the New Delhi Range, with commuters advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time. More than 5,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed, with tightened access in key areas and heightened surveillance of sensitive installations.

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Roads expected to be affected include Rafi Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Talkatora Road, Pandit Pant Marg, and Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road. Motorists are advised to avoid major junctions and roundabouts such as Vijay Chowk, Boat Club, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Sunehri Masjid roundabout, Patel Chowk roundabout, Boota Singh roundabout, Prime Chowk roundabout, GRG roundabout, and Jalebi Chowk roundabout.

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Alternate routes suggested include Janpath, Man Singh Road, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Shanti Path, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Vinay Marg, Outer Circle in Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, RML roundabout, Mother Teresa Crescent Road, 11 Murti, and Sardar Patel Marg. Traffic police have urged motorists to remain patient, follow traffic rules, and cooperate with personnel at key intersections.

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Security has been intensified in the New Delhi district with additional personnel, strengthened barricades, and thorough vehicle checks at key entry points. Several entry points have been designated as high-security zones with multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, anti-sabotage checks, and round-the-clock patrolling across New Delhi, Central Delhi, and parts of North Delhi.

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A senior police source stated that every vehicle entering the New Delhi district is being thoroughly checked, additional pickets are set up at strategic locations, and reserve forces are on standby. CCTV surveillance has been intensified across sensitive areas. Security has also been strengthened around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Central Vista, Connaught Place, Shankar Chowk, and other key installations, with rapid response teams positioned to handle any contingency.

Police 'Vajra' anti-riot vehicles, water cannons, and other specialised equipment have been deployed at sensitive points.

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Police sources stated that no protests will be allowed in the New Delhi district during the Parliament session. The enhanced deployment comes as Delhi Police maintains that no permission was sought or granted for the proposed march. Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Sachin Sharma, said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita remain in force.

The protest at Jantar Mantar continued on Sunday with opposition leaders, actors, and supporters gathering in solidarity ahead of Monday's mobilisation. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated during a hunger strike, appealed for a peaceful and successful march.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who has begun an indefinite fast, also urged protesters to remain peaceful and follow police guidelines. CJP leaders claimed thousands of supporters had gathered around Jantar Mantar and appealed to protesters not to respond to provocation.