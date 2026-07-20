Lohia Corp IPO opens on July 23; check price band, issue size & more details

Kanpur-based manufacturer of machinery and equipment for technical textiles, Lohia Corp, has announced a price band of Rs 404-425 per equity share for its initial public offering (IPO). The issue will open for public subscription on July 23. Investors can bid for a minimum of 35 shares and in its multiples thereafter.

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At the upper end of the price band, the company aims to raise Rs 1,101.28 crore. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 2.59 crore equity shares by the Lohia family, with no fresh issue component, which means the entire proceeds will go to the selling shareholders and the company will not receive any funds from the issue.

The anchor investor portion will open on July 22, while the public issue will remain open from July 23 to July 27. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on July 28, and the shares are scheduled to be listed on the stock exchanges on July 30. At the upper end of the price band, Lohia Corp is expected to command a post-listing market capitalisation of Rs 4,490.13 crore.

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Lohia Corp is among the leading global manufacturers of machinery and equipment for the technical textiles industry. Its product portfolio includes tape extrusion lines, circular looms, coating and lamination lines, printing and conversion machines, multifilament yarn machines, twister winders, monofilament extrusion lines, recycling machines and spare parts.

It has a strong presence in machinery used to manufacture polypropylene and high-density polyethylene woven fabric and sacks or Raffia. It holds a 40.7 per cent market share by value in India's woven Raffia machinery segment. For FY26, Lohia Corp reported a 64.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 193.5 crore, while revenue increased 24.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,717 crore.

The company had refiled its draft papers in August 2025 and received SEBI's approval in December 2025. The size of the offer for sale has also been reduced from the 4.22 crore equity shares proposed earlier in the draft red herring prospectus.

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Of the total issue size, 75 per cent has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 10 per cent for retail investors. Equirus Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue.