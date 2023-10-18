Promoting shared goals through Off-site events

By now it is fair to say that the nature of work and team building has evolved in the past few years. This may sound trite that Covid19 has a bigger role to play in it. Startups and the Gig economy has made HR managers and corporations redefine the rules of engagement with their employees. Successful entrepreneurs now claim that building a good team is as critical as building a product. First Who, then what. Business Cycles, customer expectations and innovations are changing the marketplace at a breakneck speed. The traditional ways of team building like weekend events, team lunches, and parties are now outdated. Great teams are built by focused and motivated Individuals. Their interactions lead to new ideas. This team building and bonding is more critical for senior management. They are the people who set goals and give direction to companies to achieve them. Frequently, senior executives find themselves immersed in day-to-day transactional tasks. This takes away their focus from key strategic goals that they should focus on. To ensure they do not lose focus from goals and vision of the company, Corporates organize offsite gatherings.

Offsite gatherings have all the key elements to deliver the results. Away from distractions, participants can focus on the agenda and contribute to discussions more effectively. These occasions offer a chance for team members to strengthen their bonds in a stress-free setting. Engaging in activities outside the office can break down barriers and promote positive relationships among team members. In a non-work setting, people tend to be more relaxed, which can lead to more honest and effective communication among senior team members who tend to work in silos in day-to-day work environment. Offsite events make them take a step back look at the bigger picture which management wants them to show. There are talks of managers tending to miss the clarity of purpose in cacophony of sales target, topline/bottom-line growth, employment retention etc.

“Offsite activities can inspire new ideas and innovative thinking among leadership team, which can be beneficial when they return to work.” says Prem Syal, founder & CEO of HI-Offsite. HI-Offsite is one of the companies which has established itself as an organizer of tailor-made offsite events. Improved team dynamics and morale often translate into increased productivity. When employees feel motivated and connected to their colleagues, they are more likely to work efficiently and effectively. Prem Syal pointed to a new trend in off-site events, “In recent years, companies have been organizing events that involve their vendors, external partners, and stakeholders. This emerging trend is positive because it allows vendors, sales partners, and other stakeholders to actively participate in the company's growth journey.” However, it's important for companies to ensure that these events are well-organized, inclusive, and respectful of everyone's time and resources. Clear communication before, during, and after the events is vital to maximize the benefits and maintain positive relationships with all stakeholders involved.

Corporate events held offsite have gained significant importance in today's business world. These events often entail relocating either a section or the entire company to a rural location, offering a temporary respite from the everyday workplace bustle. This change of scenery nurtures stronger connections among team members. During these offsite events, teams participate in a diverse range of team-building activities, games, icebreakers, and exercises. The main goal of these activities can vary from

simply acquainting team members with one another to enhancing communication, both within individual teams and across different departments. Furthermore, these retreats serve as an effective method to address any tensions or conflicts among team members.