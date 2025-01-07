scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
IMPACT FEATURE
Qatar Airways - Save up to 20%* on fares

Feedback

Qatar Airways - Save up to 20%* on fares

Start the year off right with the journey of your dreams. Whether you're a seasoned traveller or a first-time adventurer, we've got the perfect destination for you – and with savings of up to 20%*.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Save on Qatar Airways Holidays travel packages Save on Qatar Airways Holidays travel packages

Have you set your New Year's resolution yet? Here's an idea – explore the world and save!

Start the year off right with the journey of your dreams. Whether you're a seasoned traveller or a first-time adventurer, we've got the perfect destination for you – and with savings of up to 20%*.

Plus, save on Qatar Airways Holidays travel packages, Discover Qatar transit tours and more.

Join Privilege Club by 31 December 2025 using the code PCSAC25 and travel by 30 June 2026 to earn bonus Avios. Collect 2,000 Avios in Economy Class and 4,000 Avios in Business Class, after your first flight as a member.*

Visit qatarairways.com or download the mobile app.

*Terms and conditions apply. 

Published on: Jan 07, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement