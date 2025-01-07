Qatar Airways - Save up to 20%* on fares

Have you set your New Year's resolution yet? Here's an idea – explore the world and save!

Start the year off right with the journey of your dreams. Whether you're a seasoned traveller or a first-time adventurer, we've got the perfect destination for you – and with savings of up to 20%*.

Plus, save on Qatar Airways Holidays travel packages, Discover Qatar transit tours and more.

Join Privilege Club by 31 December 2025 using the code PCSAC25 and travel by 30 June 2026 to earn bonus Avios. Collect 2,000 Avios in Economy Class and 4,000 Avios in Business Class, after your first flight as a member.*

Visit qatarairways.com or download the mobile app.

*Terms and conditions apply.