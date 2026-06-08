REC Ltd – Financing Infrastructure, Empowering India

REC Limited has played a pivotal role in shaping India's power sector landscape. Established in 1969 with a focus on electrifying rural India, REC has evolved into a leading NBFC to finance the entire power sector value chain, including generation, transmission, distribution, and renewable energy segments. As India’s power sector is standing at the threshold of a significant transition committed to increasing the green energy contribution and achieving the ambitious target of net zero emissions by 2070, REC is a key player in this journey.

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• Net Profit: ₹16,282 crore

• Loan Book: ₹5.84 lakh crore

• Net Worth: ₹84,290 crore

• India’s Largest NBFC on a Standalone Basis

*Figures as on FY 25-26

Strong Credit Ratings

• Highest Domestic Rating of “AAA”

• International Ratings of “Baa3” & “BBB-” at par with Sovereign Rating

Diversification Into the Infrastructure and Logistics Sector

In September 2022, REC was granted Maharatna status, marking a significant milestone in our journey. Following this recognition, the Government of India, placing its faith in us, has authorised us to further expand our business offerings to fund the infrastructure and logistics sector.

For the Nation’s accelerated development, REC’s diversified loan portfolio has a mandate of up to 33% in the Infrastructure and Logistics sector.

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REC has made significant progress in this sector. In FY 25-26, REC has disbursed ₹45,731 Cr,with ₹1,920 Cr disbursed to the non-power infrastructure sectors. REC’s current loan book in non- power infrastructure stands at ₹57,852 as of 31.03.2026, which is about 10% of the overall loan book. Looking ahead, as per the lending mandate granted by the Ministry of Power, financing for non-power infrastructure is expected to account for approximately 15% of REC’s loan book by FY 2030

Catalysing India’s Energy Transition

Renewable Energy capacity in the country is estimated to reach 500 GW by 2030. In keeping with the Government of India’s plan, we are according the highest priority to financing renewable energy projects.

REC aims to be a leader in this area with a target of about 30% share of business and with targeted loan outstanding of ₹ 3 lakh crore by 2030, from the current ₹75,347 crore as of FY 25-26.

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The company is also actively pursuing financing new and upcoming technology-based initiatives in the green space.

REC has extended financial assistance to RE projects aggregating to approximately 61,400+ MW of installed capacity.

Partner to the Government of India

REC has been instrumental in fulfilling the Government of India's targets in strengthening the power sector and bringing the light of development and prosperity to every corner of the nation.

From electrifying every village and every household to revamping the power distribution sector and implementing the roof-top solarisation scheme, REC is the government's trusted arm in the implementation of a wide range of schemes and policies.

Since its inception, REC has been an organisation that always cares about the common man. We have been actively taking up CSR initiatives to ensure the socio-economic development of our country, even before it was mandated by law.

For over a decade, REC has been working in areas including skill development, health and wellness, women empowerment, rural development, environmental sustainability, and education, among many others.

With over ₹1,300 Crore of CSR funds disbursed, REC’s cumulative commitment towards CSR activities stands at more than Rs. 2,000 Crore.

REC Limited’s achievements over the past five decades have been instrumental in shaping India’s power sector. From illuminating rural homes to fostering renewable energy adoption, our multifaceted efforts have empowered communities, strengthened the economy, and paved the way for a sustainable future.

