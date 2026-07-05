Billionaire's reading list: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath rates 5 books guiding his life & strategy

At the age of 34, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath did the math: based on average lifespans, he estimated he had roughly 36 years left. That calculation didn't come from a financial spreadsheet, but from a profound encounter with Ernest Becker’s classic text, The Denial of Death.

For a billionaire deeply rooted in the numbers-driven world of stockbroking, the revelation that human ambition is largely an unconscious attempt to escape mortality shifted his entire perspective.

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Wealth creation, it turned out, was less about mastering market algorithms and far more about understanding the complex tapestry of human behaviour, psychology, and our collective impermanence.

Rather than looking at balance sheets, Kamath looks to a diverse library to navigate finance, life, and decision-making.

Here are his top 5 picks:

1. The Mindset Behind Money: In The Psychology of Money, author Morgan Housel argues that doing well with money isn’t necessarily about what you know; it’s about how you behave.

Kamath notes that the first half of the book directly resonates with people who have been fortunate in life, while the second half speaks more to those who haven’t experienced that same level of luck. Instead of teaching technical formulas, Housel shows how habits like patience and humility drive long-term financial success, highlighting that managing wealth is less about mathematics and more about human emotion.

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2. Social Frameworks and Global Hierarchies: Turning his attention to societal structures, Kamath explores Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste.

The book examines the hidden, deeply rooted social hierarchies that shape global societies, drawing parallels between the ranking systems of India, Nazi Germany, and racial inequality in the United States. Acknowledging the heavy subject matter, Kamath dryly remarked, "Caste, like the world ain't got enough issues already," before awarding it a solid 7 out of 10 rating.

3. Confronting Impermanence: The book that left the deepest mark on Kamath — earning the title of his "book of the year" and an 8 out of 10 rating — is Ernest Becker’s The Denial of Death.

Becker’s work argues that much of human drive, ambition, and culture stems from a deeply buried fear of mortality. The text challenges readers to confront life's finite nature and live with a constant awareness of how much time remains — a concept that prompted Kamath to question what choices people would change if they constantly kept their limited timeline in view.

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4. Navigating Uncertainty: For moments of crisis and global disruption, Kamath points to Ryan Holiday's Stillness Is the Key, calling it a particularly "good pandemic read."

Drawing heavily from Stoic philosophy and Eastern traditions, Holiday demonstrates how history's most influential leaders used inner calm, rather than frantic activity, to navigate high-stakes crises. The book functions as a practical guide for reducing mental noise, managing intense emotions, and creating the mental clarity needed to make sound decisions under pressure.

5. The Biology of Human Behavior: Rounding out his list with evolutionary biology, Kamath rates Richard Dawkins’ groundbreaking work, The Selfish Gene, a 6 out of 10.

Dawkins shifts the focus of evolution away from individual organisms and onto genes as the primary drivers of natural selection. The book explains how seemingly selfless human behaviors can actually be traced back to genetic survival mechanisms. It also introduced the concept of the "meme" as a unit of cultural transmission, leaving readers with thought-provoking questions about the biological forces driving human cooperation and competition.