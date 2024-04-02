Resurgent India advising xNARA on corporate restructuring and business

xNARA, a personalized healthcare company, headquartered in Singapore, has appointed global consultancy and restructuring advisory firm Resurgent India to advise them on multiple parts of restructuring the business and its companies. Resurgent is likely to be involved in managing xNARA's internal financial affairs as well. Resurgent Director Sudhir Chandi alongside Resurgents management and teams in India, Singapore and Dubai will be involved in the partnership. Resurgent involvement will also extend to valuations.

Resurgent has a track record of helping clients optimize business and financial performance and achieve and sustain a competitive advantage in their respective industries.

Resurgent is a global consultancy services and restructuring advisory firm headquartered in Gurugram and has a notable client base both in the private and public sector.

Unlike "traditional mass-market supplements that follow a one-size-fits-all approach", xNARA "has reinvented the concept of supplements through personalization and individualization to each individual."

Renowned Norwegian-Indian professor, founding member of xNARA and its Chief R&D Officer Dr. Rafi Ahmad said in January: "Everything we need to know about our health can be revealed through DNA, gut profile, and lifestyle including how we process, absorb, and metabolize nutrients, so xNARA Biologics is leveraging science and technology to deliver a convenient, customized nutritional and probiotic solution to meet individual nutritional requirements in place of multiple, generic supplements from different sources."