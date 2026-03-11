Riding Volatility with Diversified Equity All-Cap Active FoF Investment

Market volatility is an inherent part of equity investing. It is often triggered by global geo-political uncertainties, shifting institutional flows, or macroeconomic shifts. The long-term outlook for the Indian economy remains healthy due to robust fiscal reforms such as GST and direct tax cuts and strong bank and household balance sheets. However, in the short-term can be "choppy". In such an environment, investors can opt for Diversified Equity Active All-Cap FoF investing oriented offerings that can navigate the noise and turning market movement into progress.

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Beyond guesswork

Professional fund managers do not rely on hunches; they use dynamic in-house frameworks based on broad market parameters to determine "market-cap lucrativeness". These frameworks evaluate several key factors to decide whether to skew a portfolio toward Large, Mid, or Small caps at any given time.

Key evaluation factors may include the following:

Macro & micro parameters: Constant monitoring of growth, inflation, interest rates, and global market trends to form a comprehensive view of the equity landscape.

Valuations: Assessing Price-to-Earnings (P/E), Price-to-Book (P/B), and Market-cap to GDP ratios to determine if a segment is overheated or undervalued.

Market cap weights: Monitoring a segment's weight as a percentage of the total market cap to identify potential concentration risks or historical extremes.

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Technical indicators: Utilizing tools like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) differential (a technical momentum oscillator ranging from 0 to 100) to measure the velocity and magnitude of price movements help. This aids in identifying potential buy or sell signals by determining the relative attractiveness of one market cap over another.

Seasoned mix of styles

Investing through a Diversified Fund of Funds (FoF) structure allows for "seasoning" the portfolio with various investment styles. Rather than being stuck with a single philosophy, the underlying portfolio provides diversification across Growth, Bottom-up, Contrarian, and Counter-cyclical approaches. This multi-style diversification ensures that the strategy remains relevant across different phases of the economic cycle. Simply put in this arrangement, underperformance in one style or market segment is frequently offset by strength in another.

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As of early 2026, equity markets have entered a phase where the superlative returns of previous years have moderated. We have recently witnessed "price and time corrections". This may suggest that the previous "exuberance" or froth has begun to settle and valuations have cooled off. For example, by January 2026, Small caps saw a significant price correction of approximately -13.8% from their peaks, while Mid caps saw a correction of -3.0%. Additionally, factors like lacklustre Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) flows and a depreciating rupee have acted as negative triggers over the last year.

The FoF advantage

In this “cooling-off” period, an FoF that has the flexibility to move across different market cap-based schemes and is quite well-positioned to manage risk. It provides a single-window access to a diverse universe of funds, including Large, Mid, Small, Flexi-cap, Multi-cap and Focused strategies.

For investors seeking long-term wealth creation, the message is clear: the market is "always on the move". A structured, active approach helps mitigate the chaos of behavioural biases and emotional decision-making.

Ultimately, embracing the diversified equity all-cap + active FoF route provides the essential professional agility to ride out market cycles. This approach marries diverse investment styles and market-cap flexibility and thereby converts short-term volatility into a resilient path for long-term wealth creation.