Rishi Parti- An inspiration to young entrepreneurs

Across the years, Rishi Parti has always been a dynamic entrepreneur and a successful technology leader. He has built an incredible legacy across 2 decades. Rishi had founded Info-x Software Technology with the aim of transforming the logistics and freight forwarding industry. But, Rishi’s vision extends much further in his entrepreneurial journey.

Presently, Rishi is the man behind innovative logistics software company Info-X, which has products like CARGORATES.ai &EZai. Moreover, he is an active angel investor. His influence has also been profound in diverse industries owing to his expertise. As an angel investor, Rishi has earned recognition in India’s startup ecosystem.

This is because Rishi has always invested in small-scale companies that have now grown phenomenally.

Why is Rishi Parti an integral force in driving transformation in the logistics sector?

An innovative approach has always led Rishi Parti to drive digital transformation. While his team leverages technology, IT solutions help to improve efficiency substantially. Through the integration of digital solutions, Rishi is among the first people to have helped streamline logistics operations & built a SAAS environment way back in 2005. His commitment to automation and AI has further helped transform supply chains. These are more agile and responsive to changing market demands. Eventually, it’s evident that he has played a crucial role in shaping the future of logistics.

A Glimpse of Organizations Rishi manages

Since inception, Info-X Software Technology Pvt. Ltd. has been one of the leading providers of Transportation Management System solutions. While the organization empowers NVOCCs, carriers, and freight forwarders, it strives to optimize processes. Logistic companies are also transformed drastically by embracing global service delivery and advanced technology. As a result, such companies are able to gain better control over supply chain management.

When Rishi Parti founded the company in 2001, initially with a team of 3 professionals, it grew exponentially by manifolds. But, his entrepreneurial spirit drove him to expand the business and the gamut of operational activities.

Apart from the headquarters in Gurgaon, the organization has a presence in 15 countries. The team has also grown swiftly to 215 professionals through the years.

Currently, Info-X Software Technology is enhancing operational efficiency for logistics companies with the help of AI, which also shows how Rishi Parti is the sovereign of time. The new tool by Info-X, EZai, automates logistics documentation by leveraging deep learning and advanced AI, ensuring a high level of accuracy with minimal human intervention.

With the use of EZai, organizations can save up to 80% of the time as document processing is streamlined. The various features of the tool offer business owners the ability to create invoices and Bills of Lading accurately.

Nonetheless, payments can also be tracked instantly with the help of this feature-rich AI tool.

As AI Pricing Insights Automation captures the market trends, organizations can know more about real-time pricing strategies. The tool further enhances the efficiency by generating quotations directly from emails.

Besides InfoX.ai, CARGORATES.ai serves as a comprehensive rate management solution. The tool simplifies the process of handling freight rates for ocean, air, and trucking. This all-in-one platform further gives you access to online rates and optimizes logistics processes seamlessly.

While the solution addresses diverse shipping requirements, you can customize your logistics to improve supply chain efficiency. Several processes are also simplified as shipping is streamlined.

Quite interestingly, the organization has also been recognized among the ‘Top 50 Logistics Tech Providers.’ This prestigious award exemplifies the commitment to innovation. Utmost dedication further drives the organization to offer top-grade IT solutions.

Lessons to Draw from Rishi Parti’s Investment Strategies

The investment strategies of Rishi Parti offer numerous lessons. First of all, his foray into diverse sectors demonstrates the ability to seize potential opportunities. Through his approach, diversification is also beneficial.

This enhances returns and mitigates risks in the long run. Observing the key market trends further presents his vision for such investments. In the end, risk can be controlled with certain investment goals.

Finally, Rishi Parti is always an inspiration to young entrepreneurs. This is due to the fact that he has made a big impact in the world with dedication and innovative thinking. When he embarked on his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 24, he also took calculated risks. Thinking differently has also helped him accomplish what he could dream about, just as he says “If you can dream it you can do it”.

While he exemplifies the power of resilience, he has also consistently strived to deliver value. His determination and vision have also helped him to turn ideas into reality.