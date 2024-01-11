Salman Sherwani, CEO of Trading Game Strong speaks on empowering the next generation of Investors

How Trading Game Strong is helping students shape a better future in finance by democratizing investing?

At Trading Game Strong, we are committed to shaping a better future in finance by democratizing investing. To comprehend our approach, it's essential to distinguish between trading and investing. Trading typically involves frequent buying and selling of financial instruments over short periods, often aiming for quick gains from market fluctuations. Investing, on the other hand, generally entails a longer-term commitment, focused on building wealth and securing financial stability. Our student base is as diverse as their backgrounds – ranging from high school students to college attendees and working professionals and business owners. to make informed choices based on their financial goals.

As a stock market education institute, we prioritize ensuring that every student not only grasps the intricacies of the stock market but also gains a deep understanding of the broader world of finance. This is particularly crucial in a scenario where inflation erodes the value of money held in traditional bank accounts over time. We firmly believe that knowledge is the most powerful tool in enabling our students to determine where and what to invest. While India offers numerous excellent investment platforms, our distinctive approach is in providing guidance on where to invest within these platforms and, crucially, how to effectively manage financial risks. Our mission is to empower our students with the skills and knowledge they need to make sound financial decisions, whether they opt for trading or investing. By doing so, we contribute to a more secure financial future for all, regardless of their background or investment horizon.

How Trading Game Strong is empowering the next generation of investors?

Trading Game Strong provides a comprehensive education, covering the core aspects of financial markets, investment strategies, and risk management, ensuring that our students have a well-rounded understanding of the financial world. To complement this knowledge, our students gain hands-on experience through paper trading, allowing them to apply what they've learned in real-world scenarios without risking their own capital. Moreover, We offer live market trading, a practical training period that is invaluable for students to gain a deep understanding of how the market truly operates. This hands-on experience is of paramount importance, as it surpasses theoretical knowledge, allowing students to witness profits and losses in real-time. By observing their mistakes and successes in this live environment, we can promptly identify and rectify any errors, providing a more effective and professional learning experience.

We foster a sense of community engagement, encouraging students to build supportive networks with like-minded individuals who share a passion for finance. Our commitment to mentorship is unwavering, with experienced mentors guiding our students, offering valuable insights and one-on-one guidance to help them navigate the complexities of investing. Ultimately, our primary goal at Trading Game Strong is to empower our students, enabling them to make informed investment decisions and take control of their financial futures with confidence.

How Trading Game Strong is helping the community to invest their money intelligently building a future community of rational investors?

Trading Game Strong fosters intelligent investing within a supportive community. We impart vital knowledge, including insights from historical stock market and financial events, allowing our community to recognize recurring patterns. In live market trading, practical experience complements this education. We stress the value of community, where individuals benefit from one another's insights, pooling collective knowledge for informed decisions. Trading Game Strong's platform facilitates the sharing of vital insights, spanning investment strategies, risk management, market analysis, and financial decision-making, all contributing to intelligent investing for a secure financial future. In the context of community, psychological awareness is even more powerful. As community members, traders and investors can harness the benefits of emotional control, discipline, adaptability, patience, confidence, and continuous improvement to collectively strengthen their financial endeavors. By sharing experiences, insights, and strategies, they enhance each other's decision-making processes, collaboratively navigate market challenges, and work towards improving their financial outcomes as a united front.

How Trading Game Strong is imparting education for financial empowerment?

Trading Game Strong is dedicated to imparting education that leads to financial empowerment, which brings numerous benefits to individuals. Financial empowerment means gaining the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed and effective financial decisions, ultimately leading to a secure and prosperous future. In our courses, we place a strong emphasis on financial empowerment. We equip our students with the ability to manage their finances effectively, understand investment opportunities, and navigate the complexities of financial markets.

What are the courses offered by Trading Game Strong?

Trading Game Strong offers a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed for successful trading and investing. Our course offerings include:

1. Mechanics of the Indian Stock Market: This foundational course covers the basics of the Indian stock market, providing a solid understanding of its structure, history, and introductory technical and fundamental analysis.

2. US and Forex Market Course: Parallel to the Indian market course, this program delves into the mechanics of the US and forex markets, offering a global perspective on trading and investing.

3. Advanced Futures and Options Course: For students seeking to elevate their trading strategies, our advanced course focuses on statistically-based trading techniques, enabling participants to trade at an advanced level.

Importantly, all our courses emphasize two critical pillars in trading and investing: risk management and psychology. We recognize that these factors are paramount in achieving success and financial security in the world of trading and investing.

What is the current geographical presence of the brand and what are the expansion plans?

Trading Game Strong is currently based in New Delhi, where our institute experiences a high level of demand. Our physical presence in New Delhi is vibrant, with a constant influx of individuals seeking our programs. Many of our batches are consistently sold out for months, underscoring the value and demand for our educational offerings. This demand has further fueled our commitment to expanding our online presence and breaking geographical barriers through our web 3.0 initiative, ensuring that all interested individuals can access our resources and expertise. We recognize the value of physical presence, but it has inherent limitations in terms of accessibility. To ensure that anyone interested in trading and investing can benefit from our programs, we are developing a plan for a virtual and artificial reality platform, often referred to as "web 3.0." This platform will allow individuals from anywhere in the world to join a virtual room full of traders and investors with a simple click, breaking down geographical barriers and making quality education accessible to all.

What are some of the major milestones in the Trading Game Strong journey so far?

Trading Game Strong has achieved significant milestones throughout its journey, particularly since our inception in 2017. Here are some of the noteworthy achievements:

● Inaugural Batch in 2018: As a startup, our first batch in 2018 marked a significant beginning, setting the stage for our educational journey.

● Expansion to a Comprehensive Institute: We reached a significant milestone when we moved to a larger institute location equipped with both classrooms and a live trading floor. This expansion allowed us to enhance the quality of education we offer to our students.

● Resilience During the COVID-19 Pandemic: During the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we achieved record-breaking numbers. Our ability to adapt and thrive in such a crisis showcased our resilience and the value of our educational programs.

● Community Growth: In 2022, we celebrated the milestone of surpassing 10,000 members in our community. This is a testament to the strong network of like-minded individuals we have built, all passionate about trading and investing.

● Recognition in the Media: Another significant milestone was gaining recognition from various media channels. This acknowledgment underscores the impact of our educational initiatives and the quality of education we provide.

Each of these milestones has contributed to our growth and success, reflecting our dedication to providing valuable financial education and fostering a thriving community of traders and investors.



