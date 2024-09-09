Simplify Your Bajaj Housing Finance IPO with One Click

Since its announcement Bajaj Housing Finance Limited’s (BHFL) initial public offering (IPO) has created quite a stir in the primary markets. One of the prime reasons is its strong brand name and equally robust business figures that has driven the buzz around its public launch, set for 9th September 2024.

BHFL is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, and in the housing finance market, it is one of the most prominent players, owing to which there has been a massive anticipation towards its IPO. Backed by strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives, the buzz created around its public launch is well understood.

As an investor if you want to leverage the benefits of growing housing finance sectors, then here are certain aspects surrounding Bajaj Housing Finance and its IPO that you should look for.

Having said that, it is imperative to be well aware of the nitty gritty of the launch offer before you take a call on applying for the same.

Let us first have a quick look at the profile of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.

About – Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.

As a non-deposit taking housing finance company (HFC), since 30th September 2022, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited has been classified as “Upper Layer NBFC” by the RBI basis its Scale Based Regulations (SBR)s. It offers housing finance to individuals as well corporate entities for purchase and renovation of homes or commercial spaces. BHFL offers a wide range housing finance products like home loans, lease rental discounting, home loan balance transfer, loan against property, developer finance etc.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited IPO Key Details

The book built issue of the IPO is Rs. 65600.00 crores, which is a combination of both fresh issues and offer for sale (OFS) amounting to Rs. 3,560.00 crores, worth 50.86 crore shares and Rs. 3,000.00 crores, worth 42.86 crore shares, respectively.

Bajaj Housing Finance Primary IPO Details

IPO Date September 9, 2024 to September 11, 2024 Face Value Rs.10 per share Price Band Rs. 66 to Rs. 70 per share Lot Size 214 Shares Total Issue Size 937,142,858 shares

(aggregating up to ₹6,560.00 Cr) Fresh Issue 508,571,429 shares

(aggregating up to Rs. 3,560.00 Cr) Offer for Sale 428,571,429 shares of ₹10

(aggregating up to Rs. 3,000.00 Cr) Issue Type Book Built Issue IPO Listing At BSE, NSE Share holding pre issue 7,819,575,273

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Timeline

IPO Open Date Monday, September 9, 2024 IPO Close Date Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Basis of Allotment Thursday, September 12, 2024 Initiation of Refunds Friday, September 13, 2024 Credit of Shares to Demat Friday, September 13, 2024 Listing Date Monday, September 16, 2024 Cut-off time for UPI mandate confirmation 5 PM on September 11, 2024



Bajaj Housing IPO Lot Size

Application Lots Shares Amount Retail (Min) 1 214 ₹14,980 Retail (Max) 13 2,782 ₹194,740 S-HNI (Min) 14 2,996 ₹209,720 S-HNI (Max) 66 14,124 ₹988,680 B-HNI (Min) 67 14,338 ₹1,003,660

How to Apply for IPO Using HDFC Sky’s One Click IPO?

Whether you want to subscribe to BHFL IPO or apply to any other upcoming IPO, you can seamlessly complete your IPO application using the One Click feature of HDFC Sky.

To apply through HDFC Sky, follow the steps given below –

● Step 1: Log in to SKY

● Step 2: Go to profile > Indian Stocks > IPO

● Step 3: Select IPO, then "Apply Now"

● Step 4: Add bid and customize

● Step 5: Proceed to pay with UPI

● Step 6: Approve the mandate in your UPI/banking app

● Step 7: Confirm and place order

Final Words

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is an established name and a market leader in the housing finance limited. Applying in BHFL IPO will provide you with the opportunity to be part of its growth trajectory and tap into the high potential of India’s booming housing sector.

To ensure a smooth and quick IPO investment process, use HDFC Sky's One-Click IPO features that allows you to invest using your UPI account within seconds.