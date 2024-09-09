Simplify Your Bajaj Housing Finance IPO with One Click

Since its announcement Bajaj Housing Finance Limited’s (BHFL) initial public offering (IPO) has created quite a stir in the primary markets. One of the prime reasons is its strong brand name and equally robust business figures that has driven the buzz around its public launch, set for 9th September 2024.
BHFL is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, and in the housing finance market, it is one of the most prominent players, owing to which there has been a massive anticipation towards its IPO. Backed by strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives, the buzz created around its public launch is well understood.
As an investor if you want to leverage the benefits of growing housing finance sectors, then here are certain aspects surrounding Bajaj Housing Finance and its IPO that you should look for.
Having said that, it is imperative to be well aware of the nitty gritty of the launch offer before you take a call on applying for the same.
Let us first have a quick look at the profile of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.
About – Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.
As a non-deposit taking housing finance company (HFC), since 30th September 2022, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited has been classified as “Upper Layer NBFC” by the RBI basis its Scale Based Regulations (SBR)s. It offers housing finance to individuals as well corporate entities for purchase and renovation of homes or commercial spaces. BHFL offers a wide range housing finance products like home loans, lease rental discounting, home loan balance transfer, loan against property, developer finance etc.
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited IPO Key Details
The book built issue of the IPO is Rs. 65600.00 crores, which is a combination of both fresh issues and offer for sale (OFS) amounting to Rs. 3,560.00 crores, worth 50.86 crore shares and Rs. 3,000.00 crores, worth 42.86 crore shares, respectively.
Bajaj Housing Finance Primary IPO Details
|IPO Date
|September 9, 2024 to September 11, 2024
|Face Value
|Rs.10 per share
|Price Band
|Rs. 66 to Rs. 70 per share
|Lot Size
|214 Shares
|Total Issue Size
|937,142,858 shares
(aggregating up to ₹6,560.00 Cr)
|Fresh Issue
|508,571,429 shares
(aggregating up to Rs. 3,560.00 Cr)
|Offer for Sale
|428,571,429 shares of ₹10
(aggregating up to Rs. 3,000.00 Cr)
|Issue Type
|Book Built Issue IPO
|Listing At
|BSE, NSE
|Share holding pre issue
|7,819,575,273
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Timeline
|IPO Open Date
|Monday, September 9, 2024
|IPO Close Date
|Wednesday, September 11, 2024
|Basis of Allotment
|Thursday, September 12, 2024
|Initiation of Refunds
|Friday, September 13, 2024
|Credit of Shares to Demat
|Friday, September 13, 2024
|Listing Date
|Monday, September 16, 2024
|Cut-off time for UPI mandate confirmation
|5 PM on September 11, 2024
Bajaj Housing IPO Lot Size
|Application
|Lots
|Shares
|Amount
|Retail (Min)
|1
|214
|₹14,980
|Retail (Max)
|13
|2,782
|₹194,740
|S-HNI (Min)
|14
|2,996
|₹209,720
|S-HNI (Max)
|66
|14,124
|₹988,680
|B-HNI (Min)
|67
|14,338
|₹1,003,660
Final Words
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is an established name and a market leader in the housing finance limited. Applying in BHFL IPO will provide you with the opportunity to be part of its growth trajectory and tap into the high potential of India’s booming housing sector.
