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Smarthveer Sidana's HireQuotient close another major partnership. This time it's BambooHR

Smarthveer Sidana's HireQuotient close another major partnership. This time it's BambooHR

For frontline industries like construction, healthcare, insurance, and retail, the hiring landscape has reached a critical bottleneck.

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  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 10:52 AM IST
Smarthveer Sidana's HireQuotient close another major partnership. This time it's BambooHRBambooHR has over 30,000 clients in frontline space in North America

HireQuotient and BambooHR today announced their partnership via a press release, marking another significant milestone in AI-driven talent acquisition for high-velocity hiring markets. The move officially welcomes HireQuotient’s flagship platform, EasySource, into the BambooHR Marketplace, linking hyper-specialized outbound sourcing with a core HR system trusted by tens of thousands of organizations across North America.

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For frontline industries like construction, healthcare, insurance, and retail, the hiring landscape has reached a critical bottleneck. While traditional applicant tracking systems excel at centralizing data, managing employee records, and steering onboarding workflows, they remain fundamentally dependent on inbound talent. In the deskless workforce, waiting for qualified candidates to browse a job board, fill out tedious forms, and check their email often leads to empty shifts, lost revenue, and exhausted hiring teams. Frontline recruitment cannot afford to be passive; it demands velocity, proactive outreach, and immediate candidate connection.

This integration bridges that operational gap by transforming candidate discovery into a proactive, continuous engine. Instead of relying on whoever happens to apply, EasySource autonomously surfaces qualified frontline candidates and engages them where they actually respond - through fast automated text messaging and conversational AI screening calls. Once engaged and pre-screened, candidates flow directly into BambooHR’s Applicant Tracking System without requiring recruiters to juggle disjointed spreadsheets or manually transfer records.

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The strategic synergy between the two platforms was captured by Dr. Bernd Waltermann, Former Managing Director of BCG Southeast Asia and Board Member at HireQuotient, who noted that under Smarth's leadership, the team has built a deeply impactful platform addressing the realities of today's labor market. He emphasized that BambooHR clients engage in heavy financial transactions, making this integration a definitive win-win for both companies and creating unprecedented value for the end user.

That operational leverage is already proving out across demanding frontline sectors. In building services, Alliance Building Services managed to slash manual recruiting effort by up to 70%, while W3 Insurance eliminated 80% of its manual sourcing workflows. In home healthcare, Stern at Home Therapy unlocked $60,000 in immediate cost savings by removing recruitment friction, matched by similar velocity gains in high-turnover retail environments.

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Highlighting the practical value on the ground, Paul Wiscombe, Account Executive at BambooHR, shared that HireQuotient helps fill vital gaps for frontline hiring teams - whether through candidate texting, AI calls, or proactively identifying candidates before they apply - offering employers a cost-effective way to pair their existing HR platform with advanced recruiting capabilities.

As HireQuotient’s Founder & CEO, Smarthveer Sidana, pointed out, the objective is rooted in measurable bottom-line value: pairing hyper-specialized AI sourcing capabilities with BambooHR's platform to slash manual effort, drive substantial cost savings, and replicate high-ROI recruiting success at an unprecedented scale. By aligning proactive AI outreach with centralized people operations, the partnership delivers a smarter, faster blueprint to keep essential frontline roles staffed and moving forward.

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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 10:52 AM IST
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