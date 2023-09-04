TAPMI - Excelling in Post-Graduate Management Education!

T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) is a premier Business School located in the international university town of Manipal (Karnataka). As a constituent unit of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) an institution of eminence deemed to be university, TAPMI is consistently ranked among top B-Schools in India. It is amongst a select group of institutions in India to achieve the coveted double crown by being accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB) as well as the Association of MBAs (AMBA). TAPMI’s programs include Master of Business Administration (MBA), MBA-Banking & Financial Services, MBA-Human Resource Management, MBA-Marketing, and MBA- International Business.

TAPMI is committed to creating a vibrant student-centred learning environment to nurture talented and ethical business leaders for the 21st century. Our programs offer not only foundational courses but also state-of-the-art courses in management and related disciplines. Our programs are unique as we provide both the theoretical underpinnings as well as the practice of management, and most importantly, we continually innovate our curriculum. TAPMI has always placed a premium on experiential learning, and this is reflected in our investment in world-class simulations, case studies, platforms like Bloomberg and Reuters terminals, to name a few. Other key initiatives include MOOC Course Integration, International immersion module, extended industry interface and Leadership development initiatives. We want to develop leaders with tenacity, courage, hope, and vision. We want program participants to broaden their horizons, experiment, make mistakes and learn from them. With this important objective in mind, we offer a design thinking as part of the academic process, which encourages flexibility, creativity, collaboration, and social responsibility.

The pedagogical approach followed at TAPMI encourages analytical thinking and creativity. TAPMI’s rigorous and experiential curriculum provides diverse opportunities (such as student clubs, committees, Young Leaders Program) for active involvement and growth of students. Candidates are selected based on their academic performance, communication skills, critical thinking, self-assessment, and evaluation. Students selected for this component can work as an executive assistant with a CXO level functionary of renowned companies. By valuing and

encouraging diversity, we ensure that a student graduating from TAPMI should be able to handle the complex challenges in managing people and organisations.

We introduce our students to the social enterprise and sustainable development domains through a course called Society Environment Values and Attitudes (SEVA). Students spend between 75-100 hours on the ground devising solutions to management issues faced by small and micro-entrepreneurs, NGOs, and the District Administration in delivering various government schemes, primarily connected to economic empowerment. In addition, TAPMI is an advanced signatory of UNPRME and has introduced sustainability aspects in the course curricula, research, student, and industry engagement following the six principles of PRME – Purpose, Values, Method, Research, Partnership, and Dialogue.

At TAPMI, excellent placements are a logical conclusion of our supreme academic processes. Therefore, we have redesigned our MBA Programs with flexible learning at its core, to ensure increased industry alignment. This includes – regular industry inputs via advisory panels, a new basket of electives (sectoral/contemporary concepts) based on industry inputs, increased co-teaching and delivery of courses in the second year and extended internships. The institute has over 300 companies visiting for recruiting students and for internships.

If you believe in learning beyond the classroom, wish to work with talented individuals and high achievers, then TAPMI’s MBA programs are a fantastic option. Admissions to any of the 5 MBA programs at TAPMI, is based upon high scores in nationally and internationally recognised tests such as the Common Aptitude Test (CAT)/ Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)/ Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) or NMAT by GMAC™. Application Forms for TAPMI admissions are available in October each year and shortlisted candidates are interviewed during February & March, for the batch starting in June. Apart from high test scores and consistently good academic record, preference is given to candidates with work experience, entrepreneurial spirit, academic and gender diversity, achievements in sports and social activities, leadership potential, integrity & values. Because such qualities and potential are not reflected entirely in any single entrance examination scores, we do not eliminate candidates solely based upon a specific cut-off score; rather we consider the overall profile of the applicant. Once a candidate joins any of our programs, the institute provides excellent facilities and opportunities for learning and all-round development for the student to be transformed into a future manager and dynamic leader. Our focus on the holistic

development of students enables them to shape excellent careers, a fact which has been duly recognized by recruiters and companies worldwide. This approach has also ensured that almost one-fifth of our alumni are already working in CXO roles in some of the most reputed companies in India and abroad.