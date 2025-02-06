Telangana Rising: A New Era of Global Investment and Economic Growth

Telangana has taken a giant leap in global economic engagement, securing record-breaking investments during its high-profile delegations to Singapore and Davos, Switzerland. Under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Rising initiative has positioned the state as a premier destination for global investors, reinforcing its ambition to become a $1 trillion economy.

Telangana’s Global Breakthrough

The recent Telangana Rising delegation has returned from the World Economic Forum at Davos with an unprecedented Rs 1,78,950 crore (INR One Lakh Seventy-Eight Thousand Nine Hundred Fifty Crore) in investments, which are projected to create approximately 49,550 new jobs. The investments span multiple sectors, including IT, manufacturing, green energy, and defence, marking a transformational moment for the state’s economic trajectory.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy stated, “Today, the world trusts Telangana and wants to be a part of our growth story. For ten years, global investments from Davos were negligible. But in just one year, we have shown the world that Telangana Means Business.”

Major Investments and Strategic Wins

Some of the biggest individual investments include:

• Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Rs 60,000 crore

• Sun Petrochemicals – Rs 45,500 crore

• Tillman Global Holdings – Rs 15,000 crore

• HCL – 5,000 new jobs

• Infosys – 17,000 new jobs

• Wipro – 5,000 new jobs

The IT and software sectors remain a key focus, with major players such as Amazon, Infosys, and Wipro committing to large-scale expansions. Data centres, a critical infrastructure for the digital economy, were another major highlight, with companies like Usra, CtrlS, and Sify announcing new facilities.

Diversified Growth: Beyond IT and Software

Telangana’s investment strategy has extended beyond IT, with significant gains in cutting-edge industries:

• Defence Manufacturing – Jindal’s major defence investment in Telangana

• Green Energy & Solar Cells – Major commitments from international players

• Aerospace & UAV Manufacturing – Investments in rocket manufacturing and aircraft interiors design

• Food Processing &Agri-Tech – Unilever’s decision to set up two new manufacturing units

• Industrial Parks & Infrastructure – Ramky Group’s investments in integrated industrial parks, dry ports, and townships

Telangana’s Vision 2050: Competing on a Global Scale

The delegation's success was anchored in the state’s long-term vision—Telangana Rising 2050. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chief Minister Reddy emphasized, “We are not competing with Indian states or cities. We are competing with New York, London, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, and Dubai.”

Key elements of this vision include:

• Hyderabad as a global tech hub – Expanding its dominance in software, data centres, and semiconductors

• Regional development strategy – Dividing the state into three zones:

Inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) : Urban core for services and IT

: Urban core for services and IT Between ORR and Regional Ring Road (RRR) : Semi-urban zone for manufacturing

: Semi-urban zone for manufacturing Outside the RRR: Rural focus for agriculture and food processing

• Infrastructure and Mobility – Expansion of Metro Rail, Radial Roads, new airports, and Musi River rejuvenation

• Education & Skill Development – Plans for a new Skills University to align workforce capabilities with industry needs

Global Investors Respond to Telangana’s Growth Agenda

Beyond Davos, Telangana continued to attract global financial giants. Swiss banking powerhouse UBS announced plans to double its Global Capability Centre (GCC) presence in Hyderabad, adding 1,800 new jobs. Similarly, German firm Multivac is set to establish its first GCC in the city.

Speaking on the success of the delegation, IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu remarked, “We have just gotten started in our first year. Telangana is on an unstoppable path to greatness, and we are committed to achieving our vision of becoming a $1 trillion economy.”

Telangana’s Unstoppable Growth Story

With an ambitious and aggressive investment roadmap, Telangana is poised for unprecedented growth. The global investor community has responded positively to the state’s clear policy direction, robust governance, and infrastructure advancements.

As the Telangana Rising initiative gains momentum, the state is not just strengthening its economy but also redefining its position on the global stage. With strong leadership and a clear vision, Telangana is set to become a powerhouse of innovation, investment, and sustainable development in the coming decades.