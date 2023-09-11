The House of Skull X; crafting quirky premium spirits with a global touch

From its humble origins as a family-operated enterprise specializing in premium alcoholic beverages, the House of Skull X has embarked on a remarkable journey of transformation. A decade ago, Mr. Aman Chopra, a passionate vodka enthusiast, laid the foundation for this venture. Today, under the leadership of a dedicated team, the company has flourished and diversified its offerings, becoming a key player in the Indian alcoholic beverage market.

The House of Skull X curates exceptional beverages that cater to a diverse range of consumers. With a collection that boasts award-winning vodkas and low-sugar Proseccos, the company's meticulous craftsmanship ensures that each bottle is an exquisite addition to any occasion or emotional state.

Guiding the company's evolution are two dynamic leaders, Roshini Nath and Jessica Bedi. Ms. Nath's visionary operational strategies have propelled the company's Indian operations forward, while Ms. Bedi's expertise in sales and development has contributed significantly to the brand's growth trajectory. The team actively monitors distribution and operational intricacies, ensuring the availability of their premium vodka and Prosecco assortment across the northern markets of India. Currently, the second edition of Skull X vodka is being developed in Punjab, and the product rollout is set to commence from their dedicated bottling unit in Punjab, marking a significant milestone in their journey.

The House of Skull X has carefully curated a portfolio of exceptional spirits that cater to a variety of tastes and preferences. Currently offering distinguished spirits like the Skull X Platinum Filtered Vodka and the Italian Prosecco Skinny Witch, the company is poised to introduce an array of new SKUs. The upcoming Skull X Vodka Edition II, bottled in India, sets the stage for further innovation. Tequila, Skinny Angels Wine, Whiskey, and Gin are among the new releases in the pipeline, each thoughtfully crafted to cater to discerning clientele. The company also aims to venture into the realm of 0% alcohol beverages, ensuring that their offerings cater to a wide spectrum of preferences.

Like any brand breaking ground in the Indian market, House of Skull X has encountered its fair share of challenges. Navigating the country's rigorous Excise Policies demanded substantial time and effort, yet the brand's commitment to quality and innovation has helped them overcome these obstacles. Resulting in a year-to-date business of 8 crores and ongoing progress, the House of Skull X aims high for the future. The brand projects sales for FY 2024 and FY 2025 at 100,000 cases for the SKULL X Edition II and 8,000 cases for the premium vodka Skull X. Additionally, 5,000 cases each are projected for Skinny Witch Brut and Skinny Witch Rose.

A Quirky Yet Premium User Experience

Crafting a brand that seamlessly blends quirkiness with premium quality requires a meticulous approach. The House of Skull X leveraged in-depth market research to identify their target audience and gain valuable consumer insights. Innovative product development strategies, including formulation design, packaging storytelling, sensory experiences, and ethical practices, have been key in creating a brand that offers a unique and captivating user experience. The brand understands the importance of consumer-centric marketing strategies and has indulged in a myriad of activities like influencer collaborations, event sponsorships to creative content marketing and digital outreach, ensuring a functional, identity-related, and emotional connect with its customers to amplify their market presence.

Currently accessible in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttrakhand, the House of Skull X plans to extend its presence to Rajasthan, Punjab, and Chandigarh. Additionally, In the near future, the company's expansion strategy encompasses a rapid entry into the western region of India.