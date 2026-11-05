Tilda’s ‘Feel Home with Tilda’ Campaign Captures the Universal Sentiment of Belonging

Capitalizing on this transit corridor, Ebro India, an operating enterprise with total business scale exceeding 1,000 crore rupees and a subsidiary of the global food multinational Ebro Foods, has rolled out a cross-border airport initiative titled ‘Feel Home with Tilda’. The deployment establishes a simultaneous presence across international departure zones at Delhi Terminal 3 and major Canadian international airports, marking a focused effort to leverage peak diaspora movement between two of India's largest outward travel routes.

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Speaking on the campaign, Graham Carter, Managing Director, Ebro India, said:

“Rice isn’t just a staple food in India. It is a ritual, and one considered auspicious across many Indian traditions. When a connection is this strong, it deserves to be honoured and preserved. For decades, Tilda has been a bridge to home for the diaspora worldwide, gracing dining tables across continents with heritage, trust and exceptional aroma. ‘Feel Home with Tilda’ is our tribute to this enduring journey.”

Elaborating on the media strategy, Puneet Kapoor, Head of Marketing, Ebro India, said:

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“Home is more than a place; it’s a feeling we carry wherever we go. For Indians living abroad, food, especially rice, is a powerful connection to their roots, traditions and family. Through ‘Feel Home with Tilda’, we celebrate this bond, reminding consumers that no matter how far they travel, the taste of home is never too far away.

Building on the success of last year’s campaign, we are taking this initiative global by extending our presence to key airports in Canada. By connecting with travellers at meaningful touchpoints in their journeys, we aim to strengthen Tilda’s brand presence and deepen its emotional connection with consumers.

Reflecting on the creative narrative, Inigo Aberasturi Rodriguez-Correa, Global CMO, Ebro Foods, said:

“‘Feel Home with Tilda’ is built on a simple human truth: you can change your time zone, but you never outgrow the comfort of home-cooked rice. As the No. 1 brand in the UK and Canada, Tilda continues to build on its strong consumer connect. This campaign will further reinforce our brand leadership, strengthen brand imagery, and deepen our emotional connection with consumers by making sure the warmth of a home-cooked meal travels right alongside them.”

About Tilda

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Part of the Ebro Foods Group, Tilda is an international food brand known for its pure Basmati and specialty grain varieties. Available in more than 50 countries, Tilda combines culinary expertise with strict quality standards to deliver authentic food experiences globally.

For more information, visit www.tilda.com