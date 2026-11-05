Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Jio’s ₹15 recharge brings 24-hour unlimited 5G data: Where to buy it and what you need

Jio’s ₹15 recharge brings 24-hour unlimited 5G data: Where to buy it and what you need

Jio subscribers looking for a short-term data boost now have a low-cost option, but access to the benefit depends on their smartphone and the network available where they are.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 3:56 PM IST
Jio’s ₹15 recharge brings 24-hour unlimited 5G data: Where to buy it and what you needJio’s ₹15 recharge offers unlimited 5G data for 24 hours to eligible subscribers across India.

Paying for a full data pack may not make sense when you need extra internet only for a day. Whether it is downloading a large game, backing up files before changing phones or streaming videos while travelling, there are times when your regular data allowance may not be enough.

Advertisement

Reliance Jio has introduced a ₹15 recharge that offers unlimited 5G data for 24 hours, giving you another option for such short-term requirements. The pack is different from conventional data add-ons that come with a fixed data allowance. However, the low price alone does not guarantee access to unlimited 5G, as you will need a compatible smartphone and Jio’s 5G network coverage at your location.

MUST READ | Nothing’s first AI-native product ships next month: It won’t have a new screen, CEO says

What can you do with Jio’s ₹15 recharge?

The pack provides unlimited high-speed 5G data for one day. This means you can use it for activities that typically consume large amounts of mobile data, including watching high-definition and 4K videos, following live sports, and playing multiplayer games.

Advertisement

It can also be useful beyond entertainment. You can upload large files, back up your smartphone data to cloud storage or download sizeable gaming titles during the 24-hour period. The pack also supports mobile hotspot tethering on compatible 5G smartphones, allowing you to connect laptops and tablets for remote work, browsing and video calls.

DON'T MISS | Motorola's upcoming phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 surfaces on Geekbench and WPC reveals charging details

How to get the Jio ₹15 5G pack

Jio has made the recharge available across all telecom circles in India. As a subscriber, you can find it on the MyJio app and Jio.com. Those who prefer offline recharges can also visit Reliance Retail outlets and general trade points of sale. The pack is additionally available through third-party recharge platforms and Jio’s enterprise website.

Advertisement

Before purchasing, check whether your phone supports 5G and whether Jio’s 5G network is available in your area. Without both, you will not be able to use the pack’s unlimited 5G benefit. The 24-hour validity also makes it a short-duration option rather than a replacement for a regular monthly recharge.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 3:56 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more