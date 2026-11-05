Jio’s ₹15 recharge brings 24-hour unlimited 5G data: Where to buy it and what you need

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What can you do with Jio’s ₹15 recharge?

The pack provides unlimited high-speed 5G data for one day. This means you can use it for activities that typically consume large amounts of mobile data, including watching high-definition and 4K videos, following live sports, and playing multiplayer games.

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It can also be useful beyond entertainment. You can upload large files, back up your smartphone data to cloud storage or download sizeable gaming titles during the 24-hour period. The pack also supports mobile hotspot tethering on compatible 5G smartphones, allowing you to connect laptops and tablets for remote work, browsing and video calls.

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How to get the Jio ₹15 5G pack

Jio has made the recharge available across all telecom circles in India. As a subscriber, you can find it on the MyJio app and Jio.com. Those who prefer offline recharges can also visit Reliance Retail outlets and general trade points of sale. The pack is additionally available through third-party recharge platforms and Jio’s enterprise website.

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Before purchasing, check whether your phone supports 5G and whether Jio’s 5G network is available in your area. Without both, you will not be able to use the pack’s unlimited 5G benefit. The 24-hour validity also makes it a short-duration option rather than a replacement for a regular monthly recharge.