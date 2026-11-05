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Emami shares rise 3% after Q2 results; board declares Rs 5 interim dividend

Emami shares rise 3% after Q2 results; board declares Rs 5 interim dividend

EMAMILTD388.05(1.76%)

Emami revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,087.65 crore in the second quarter, compared with Rs 798.51 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 3:50 PM IST
Emami shares rise 3% after Q2 results; board declares Rs 5 interim dividendEmami shares touched a high of Rs 392.90, compared with the previous close of Rs 381.65, marking a rise of around 3%.

Emami Ltd shares rose 3% after the company reported its September-quarter results for FY27 and declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share. The FMCG company reported a 36% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated revenue from operations, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) declined marginally by around 2%. The board also approved the payment of a 500% interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27.

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Emami shares touched a high of Rs 392.90, compared with the previous close of Rs 381.65, marking a rise of around 3%.

On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,087.65 crore in the second quarter, compared with Rs 798.51 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings before finance costs, depreciation and amortisation rose to Rs 245.27 crore from Rs 199.90 crore, registering growth of around 23%. However, PAT stood at Rs 145.50 crore, against Rs 148.35 crore in the year-ago period.

The standalone performance presented a different picture. Revenue from operations rose 15.5% YoY to Rs 698.20 crore from Rs 604.47 crore. However, standalone PAT declined around 25% to Rs 136.46 crore from Rs 182.34 crore in the September quarter of the previous financial year. Earnings before finance costs, depreciation and amortisation stood at Rs 218.08 crore, compared with Rs 221.47 crore a year ago.

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Emami dividend: Record date, payment details

Alongside the results, Emami's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per fully paid-up equity share of Re 1 face value, translating into a 500% payout. The company fixed November 13, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. The interim dividend will be paid on or before December 4, 2026.

The company also disclosed that its share buyback programme, which commenced on September 22, 2026, was completed on October 9, 2026. Emami bought back 73 lakh equity shares at an aggregate utilisation of Rs 281.24 crore, excluding brokerage, transaction costs and taxes. The shares bought back were extinguished during October.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 3:50 PM IST
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