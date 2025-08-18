TMS TACCC 2025 to Feature Leading Industry Voices and Strategic Topics on Maritime Sustainability

The third edition of The Maritime Standard Transportation and Climate Change Conference (TACCC) will take place on Thursday, 25th September 2025, at the Saadiyat Rotana Resort, Abu Dhabi, UAE. This annual event has become a leading regional platform bringing together senior leaders, industry experts, and key stakeholders to explore sustainable pathways for the maritime and transport sectors.

The Maritime Standard Transportation and Climate Change Conference (TACCC)

This year’s conference features two high-impact sessions. The first session, titled “Net-Zero Maritime Transport: Policy, Investment & Global Roadmap,” will explore how regulatory frameworks, financial mechanisms, advanced technologies, and AI can accelerate the decarbonization of shipping and port ecosystems. Session speakers include Mr. Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director of DP World GCC; Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group; Capt. Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC Logistics & Services; Dr. Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, CEO of ASYAD Shipping; Mr. Eirik Nyhus, Vice President and Director Environment: Maritime at DNV; Dr. Ahmed Al Abri, CEO of Arab Shipbuilding & Repair Yard; Mr. Omar Alsebeyi, Deputy CEO of Eithad Rail Freight; Mr. Hemant Nandanpawar, Senior Director for Climate Finance & Stakeholder Management at Global Carbon Council; Mr. Tony Dagher, Managing Director of TMC Shipping; Mr. Fadi Al-Shihabi, Partner and Sustainability Solutions Leader at KPMG; Mr. Margabandhu Kumaraswamy Technology & Innovation Manager – India, Middle East and Africa at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore; Mr. Shahab Al Jassmi, Senior Vice President, Ports & Terminals Commercial GCC, DP World GCC and Mr. Jonathan Keyes, Head of Sustainable Solutions Group, Middle East at ING.

Discussions will cover a wide range of topics, including aligning maritime policy and financing with IMO and UNFCCC frameworks, carbon pricing, emissions trading, investment in clean shipping infrastructure, and AI-enabled solutions for smart ports. The session will also assess global governance structures and the integration of low-carbon, multimodal trade corridors.

The second session, “Innovations & Technology for Decarbonized Mobility,” which will be moderated by Ali Shehab, Global Director of Special Projects and Services, DNV, will focus on breakthrough technologies and operational strategies that enable sustainable maritime and transport practices. Speakers include Capt. Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group; Dr. Abdullah Sulaiman Al-Abri, Vice President of Sustainability at SOHAR Port and Freezone; Mr. Imran S. Inamdar, Chief Operating Officer of Drydocks World; Mr. Theo Xenakoudis, Chief Commercial Officer & Managing Director (Piraeus) of International Registries Inc.; Mr. Abdul Fahl, Director of TTMS (Gulf); Mr. Fadi Elamin, CEO and Founder of MySkies Aviation; Ms. Katherine Yakunchenkova, General Manager of Al Safina Security; Dr. Alejandro Ríos-Galván, Independent Sustainability Consultant and former Chief Research Scientist at Khalifa University; and Mr. Kamran Ul Haq, Global Head & SVP of Ports Advisory at Lloyd’s Register.

Topics in this session include the role of AI in smart fleet management, innovations in electrification and alternative fuels, decarbonizing port and terminal operations, and technological advancements in ship design, fuel switching, and digital systems. Discussions will also highlight infrastructure innovations such as digital twins, blockchain, and classification services that support the broader shift to net-zero maritime operations.

TACCC 2025 continues to serve as a vital convening platform for industry collaboration, policy alignment, and innovation in the face of global climate challenges. This year’s edition will once again provide meaningful dialogue and practical solutions aimed at accelerating the decarbonization of regional and global maritime transport.

For more information about the conference programme, confirmed speakers and how to register to attend, please visit the website https://tmstaccc.com/.